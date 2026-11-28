The UCLA Bruins are entering a must-win game against the USC Trojans on Saturday.

After falling outside the top five to No. 9 in the latest rankings, UCLA is in sudden danger of missing out on the College Football Playoff with a loss. If the Bruins win, those concerns will be put to bed. Until then, their fans and supporters will be nervously watching for what transpires this weekend. With that in mind, here are three UCLA players to keep tabs on against No. 15-ranked USC.

Aidan Mizell

Mizell finally returned to earth last week after monstrous performances in the previous two games. The veteran wideout didn't struggle by any means. Rather, his lack of production was a byproduct of poor quarterback play.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) moves the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA nearly escaped with a win over Michigan despite the inability to move the ball. That performance can't be replicated on Saturday. USC is much more formidable offensively and can score points consistently. Regardless of UCLA's quarterback situation, Mizell, impact and production need to resemble what he accomplished against Minnesota and Illinois.

Wayne Knight

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Running the football wasn't in the cards against Michigan's stout defense. Wayne Knight was held to 30 rushing yards on 11 carries. He did lead the team in receiving, which speaks to how much Ty Dieffenbach struggled.

The passing attack could be in familiar territory against the Trojans, increasing the importance of the rushing attack. USC isn't as imposing defensively, so Knight is in line for much more success on the ground. On the other hand, stacking the box and forcing Dieffenbach or Madden Iamaleava to beat the defense through the air has proven disruptive. If Knight can break a few runs early on, the passing game will surely open up.

Aiden Gobaira

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (97) gestures during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With linebacker Jalen Woods set to miss his second consecutive game due to an injury sustained against Illinois, the rest of the defensive cast must step up against USC. Gobaira was dominant in last week's loss to Michigan, recording seven total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The edge rusher needs to match that level of disruption on Saturday. As mentioned, the Trojans' offense is on a different level from Michigan. Jayden Maiava is much more competent than Bryce Underwood, who struggles completing the layups.

There's a strong possibility the Bruins are once again reliant on the defense to stay within striking distance. Gobaira's impact will be a major component in that development.