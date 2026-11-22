The UCLA Bruins suffered a loss to the Michigan Wolverines that could derail their entire season, especially because of what transpired late in this game.

With that in mind, here are the good and not-so-good developments from the Bruins' Week 12 loss in Ann Arbor on Saturday night.

The Good

Defense Was Elite

Spoiler alert: this is the only positive aspect from UCLA's perspective. The Bruins' success this season has been contingent on the defense's ability to hold down the fort. That was definitely the case against Michigan, which was held to 18 points. The one touchdown the Wolverines scored was the result of a self-inflicted play by Ty Dieffenbach, who inexplicably fumbled the ball on a pass attempt with no defender around him. Michigan would take over with the ball in the red zone.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) tackles Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA's defense tallied four sacks and a forced fumble, which led to UCLA stealing three points in the first half. The defense deserves no blame for the loss.

The Not So Good

Ty Dieffenbach Suffers Significant Injury

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The veteran quarterback was already having a subpar game, struggling throughout the game to string passes together. Dieffenbach also committed three turnovers in this game - one took points off the board, while the other culminated in seven points for Michigan. To Dieffenbach's credit, he led UCLA to a game-tying touchdown drive to force overtime.

However, that's when disaster struck. On the first play from scrimmage in the extra period, Dieffenbach took a designed quarterback run to the right for a six-yard gain. He went down in obvious pain, grabbing his leg. After a long delay, he was carted off the field. His status moving forward is in doubt.

Turnover Margin

Michigan defensive tackle Bobby Kanka (99) tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have prided themselves on winning the turnover battle, which has been the driving force for their success this season. Entering this game, UCLA led the nation in takeaways. Unfortunately, as we mentioned, Dieffenbach coughed up the ball three times. With the offense struggling to move the ball, paired with those aforementioned turnovers, it makes sense why the Bruins lost this game.

College Football Playoff Looks Bleak

Barring a catastrophic development, the Bruins appeared to be a lock to make the 12-team field. Not to mention, they had an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win on Saturday, which would have also strengthened their chances of qualifying for the playoff.

Not only did UCLA lose this game, but it also lost its starting quarterback for the rest of the season. We've seen the committee before move teams outside the field because of a quarterback injury. That would make sense in this case. Even more so, if Dieffenbach is indeed out, he would miss next week's game against USC. Without the veteran quarterback, the Bruins are unlikely to win that game.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney in the second half the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the regular season ended with two losses and the starting quarterback suffering a serious injury, the odds are currently against the Bruins making the College Football Playoff.