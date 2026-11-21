With a Big Ten Championship berth and a chance to further cement their place in the College Football Playoff, the UCLA Bruins have a crucial game on tap against the Michigan Wolverines.

While Michigan has been one of the most disappointing teams in college football this season, the Bruins can't overlook this contest. UCLA enters this matchup ranked No. 4 in the country, with a 10-0 record. As things stand, the Bruins would enter the playoff with a first-round bye, which is monumental for the team's chances of making a championship run.

For that to remain, UCLA needs to take care of business this weekend and defeat the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Despite it being a road affair, the Bruins have a compelling argument that they can dominate this game. Here are my confidence levels in UCLA's coaching, offense, and defense on Saturday.

Coaching: 8/10

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney has arguably been the best coach in college football this season, leading UCLA to where it is today. He is the first head coach in program history to win his first 10 games. Entering this season, the Bruins were an afterthought and not considered to compete for anything meaningful, let alone a national championship.

The 49-year-old head coach has this team performing above its pay grade. UCLA's roster was already flawed entering the season opener, and then multiple season-ending injuries hit the Bruins like a freight train. Despite that, they're in prime position heading into the postseason. With Michigan marred by injuries itself and subpar quarterback play, Chesney's coaching prowess should be more than enough in Week 12.

Offense: 7/10

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When Ty Dieffenbach went down with what looked like a significant shoulder injury against Illinois, UCLA's hopes and dreams appeared completely eviscerated. The Bruins' offense was in complete disarray without him on the field. Luckily, the veteran quarterback returned late in the third quarter and propelled the team to victory.

As long as Dieffenbach is healthy, the Bruins' offense should be serviceable enough to compete, especially against an undermanned Wolverines' squad. The most important factor in the offense's success will be contingent on the rushing attack, which was underwhelming in the win over the Fighting Illini.

Running back Wayne Knight was uncharacteristically inefficient last weekend. This weekend's matchup is favorable for the Bruins' rushing attack to be unleashed, as the Wolverines are battling injuries in the front seven. Assuming the run game returns to its normal level, UCLA should move the ball with ease.

Defense: 9/10

Michigan provides an optimal matchup for any opposing defense, with its quarterback situation in flux. Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr may have the worst quarterback room among all Power Four programs. Not to mention, Michigan's offensive line is down multiple starters.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those two factors alone are why UCLA's defense should have a field day in this game. The Bruins lead the nation in takeaways and interceptions. Underwood and Carr are already prone to putting the ball in harm's way, and adding a makeshift offensive line to the equation significantly increases the likelihood of generating turnovers.