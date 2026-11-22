The UCLA Bruins suffered a monumental 18-16 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Here some instant reactions and takeaways from the Bruins' first loss of the season.

Offense Holding Team Back?

Leading up to this game, we discussed ad nauseam how the Bruins' offense had to be much better than how it was portrayed against Illinois. Well, the response was disappointing and lackluster from this unit. Michigan's defense is one of the best in the country, but the Bruins are striving to win a national championship. If they want to fulfill that goal, the offense has to improve and play at a higher level than what it has over the last two weeks. The Bruins failed to score a single point in the first half.

Michigan defensive tackle Bobby Kanka (99) tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ty Dieffenbach was especially underwhelming. The veteran signal caller was limited to a checkdown merchant, as he was reluctant to push the ball down the field. For the second consecutive game, Dieffenbach threw a costly interception in the red zone, taking points off the board. He also fumbled with no defender around him, which the Wolverines capitalized with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Again, the Wolverines' defense is suffocating, so I don't want to be too harsh on the Bruins' offense, but the rushing attack was subpar as well. That said, those struggles were a byproduct of the passing attack never taking off the ground.

UCLA was incredibly fortunate to head into halftime tied 3-3, as the offense mustered 126 yards and accumulated seven first downs in the first half.

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This is a Championship-Level Defense

UCLA linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) and linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) tackle Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA's elite defense is a combination of coaching and personnel. Nevertheless, this unit is the reason why this team has a chance to win a national championship. That's why we have been putting so much pressure on the Bruins' offense to improve and meet their end of the bargain.

While Michigan's defense is one of the best in the country, the complete opposite can be said about its offense. So, you could argue that the performance from this unit was overrated. On the other hand, this group has played at this level all season, so this isn't a fluke.

Not Sure UCLA Can Win National Title

As currently constituted, it's difficult to envision the Bruins hoisting the trophy at the end of the season. Now, reaching the College Football Playoff is a major achievement considering UCLA wasn't even expected to compete for much this season with a first-year head coach and unknowns across the roster.

However, now that the Bruins are in this position, they want to push for a national championship, and rightfully so. However, as we've already discussed, this offense's ineptitude at times is extremely concerning.

Obviously, there are teams in the current 12-team field that don't possess the defense Michigan does, but there are teams with offenses capable of scoring 30+ points. If the Bruins find themselves against the likes of Miami or Notre Dame, it wouldn't bode well for the No. 4-ranked team in the country. I don't want to make any grand proclamations based on one game, but the last two weeks have wavered my confidence in UCLA.