It was a disappointing outing for the UCLA Bruins, who fell to the Michigan Wolverines, 18-16

Obviously, the result itself is substantial enough for this contest to be assessed as a failure, but here are the Bruins' winners and losers from Week 12.

Winners

Defense

This defense continues to be the reason the Bruins stay within striking distance and are competitive in every game. With the offense struggling to muster anything, especially in the first half. Following a fumble by Ty Dieffenbach late in the first half, Michigan had an opportunity to add at least three points to the lead by taking over with the ball inside UCLA's 40-yard line.

UCLA linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) and linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) tackle Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bruins returned the favor when edge rusher Aiden Gobaira sacked Bryce Underwood, forcing a fumble, which he also recovered. It would turn into a six-point swing as Dieffenbach drove the offense into field-goal range. Overall, the defense was disruptive all night long and did everything it could to lift UCLA to victory. Unfortunately, the offensive woes were too much to overcome.

Losers

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ty Dieffenbach

Dieffenbach's job is quite simple: Take care of the ball and manage the game. He certainly failed the first part of the description, turning the ball over twice in the first half. He also had an inexplicable fumble late in the third quarter deep in UCLA's territory. In a game where scoring points felt like pulling teeth, that was a costly turnover. UCLA can't afford for that mistake to happen in the College Football Playoff if it wants to make a run for the national title.

The Bruins have an elite head coach - Bob Chesney - and defense. However, the final piece of the puzzle and glaring question mark is the offense, specifically Dieffenbach. To make matters worse, Dieffenbach suffered a significant injury in overtime. It appeared to be serious.

Wayne Knight

UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) runs against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knight's involvement and production were extremely limited, and that's not entirely on him. The 5-foot-7, 194-pound running back's struggles were a byproduct of Dieffenbach's shortcomings. Michigan's defense is already stout, so when it's able to stack the box and commit to the run, there's no wonder why Knight wasn't impactful on Saturday.

National Championship Aspirations

With a loss, the Bruins presumably will drop out of the top four and subsequently lose the first-round bye. I would be shocked if this result plummets UCLA out of the playoff field, but it's damaging, to say the least. On the other hand, the Bruins face the USC Trojans next week, which is another losable game. So, two losses to end the season could eliminate UCLA from the CFP.

I've discussed several times this week how I believe the Bruins' path to the national championship needs to include a first-round bye. Well, that probably won't be the case anymore following Saturday's result.