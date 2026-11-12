Why UCLA Football Alumni Say Bruins Can Win It All

Excitement about UCLA football is beyond palpable in Westwood. One can practically taste it.

Bruins football alumni have not been shy about the hype around this team. Kyle Odegard of Action Sports asked former quarterback Brett Hundley (2011-2014) if he thinks UCLA is a true national title contender.

“I think they should be," Hundley said. "I truly think they deserve to be there. With next week against Illinois, then at the Big House and finishing with USC — if we can get through that stretch undefeated, there is no question [UCLA can win the national title]. These are all tough, tough opponents.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) eludes a collapsing pocket during the Green Bay Packers 26-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Sunday, October 22, 2017. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hundley offered some praise to Ty Dieffenbach, his distant cousin on the Bruins quarterback family tree.

“It’s been awesome," Hundley said. "The one good thing they have is that they don’t put a bunch on the quarterback. But Dieffenbach has been playing great. Last week alone, they were running the football, but they were throwing the football better than anything."

UCLA's offense has obviously been paramount to the team's success — but the defense might be even more important. That's music to the ears of legendary Bruin linebackers Eric Kendricks (2010-2014) and Anthony Barr (2010-2013).

Oct 22, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) and linebacker Anthony Barr (55) tackle Baltimore Ravens tight end Vince Mayle (88) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Barr has appeared on local news stations and podcasts to talk about UCLA football. He has also frequently campaigned for Wayne Knight's Heisman Trophy case.

"Not to overreact but UCLA is winning the natty and Wayne Knight winning heisman," Barr posted on X.

Kendricks, his former Bruins and Minnesota Vikings compatriot, agreed.

Former offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry has also joined in on the fun.

" Bob Chesney .. real effin deal. UCLA real effin deal," Quessenberry posted on X. Hundley echoed his support, belief, and confidence in the Bruins' head coach.

“That last game, I needed to see," Hundley said. "Minnesota is a great team at home, so everybody was probably going in thinking, ‘We’ll see how they stack up. They beat Oregon but we’ll see what happens in this back-stretch.’ It was a dominant performance. I was so happy to see that.”

Maybe, just maybe, this special 2026 season can end with at least one trophy in hand.

“When I went up for fall camp, I said from the jump: With Chesney, something’s different," Hundley said. "The culture he had, the players. I didn’t expect them to do what they’re doing now, but I’m so happy, because the sky is the limit for this team.”