Breaking Down 3 Biggest Threats Against Badgers

The Bruins are hoping they can get things back on track after falling to a very good No. 25 Iowa team, here are three badgers who can make this a challenging task.

UCLA has really struggled to find teams this season that they match up well against. Wisconsin is no exception, as they have plenty of players who will give the Bruins a lot of trouble. If UCLA fails to address these players accordingly, they will most likley leave with a loss.

Nick Boyd | G

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with guard Nick Boyd (2) during the second half of their game Saturday, January 3, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Purdue beat Wisconsin 89-73. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Boyd has been absolutely unstoppable this season, making him the biggest scoring threat UCLA needs to watch for in this game. This season Boyd is averaging a great 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting a great 48% from the field.

In his last game against No. 5 Purdue, the senior guard scored 24 points and effectively kept the Badgers in the game. Skyy Clark will most likley do most of the heavy lifting defending Boyd, which could prove to be a difficult task considering Clark specializes as a scorer himself.

Nolan Winter | F

Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) out rebounds UW-Milwaukee forward Simeon Murchison (9) during the first half of their game Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nolan Winter could prove to be UCLA's kryptonite in this one. The star forward stands at a staggering seven foot tall, giving him a massive height advantage over everyone currently rostered for UCLA. This season he is averaging 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds while shooting a great 60.4% from the field.

Earlier this season the Bruins played Hannes Steinbach, a seven foot forward on Washington who was able to drop 29 points with 10 rebounds. Winter showcases a similar skill set that no one on the Bruins can match. If UCLA loses it will be because of Winter's impact.

John Blackwell | G

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their game Friday, December 19, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Villanova beat Wisconsin 76-66 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Blackwell has been exceptional this season, right up there with Nick Boyd in terms of scoring output. This season Blackwell is averaging a great 17.5 points, 4.8 rebound while shooting an ok 38.2% from the field this season. While not as effective as the others, he still poses a very big threat.

What makes Blackwell so dangerous is his ability to get hot. This season he has scored 30 points on three different occasions, whereas the Bruins as a whole have only had a single 30 point performance this season. Blackwell is not the most consistent player, but when he is, he cannot be ignored.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The task ahead for the Bruins is not going to be easy by any measure. However, if they are able to slow down these three difference makers UCLA might be able to walk out of Wisconsin with a win.

