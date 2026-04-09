Breaking Down Every UCLA Offseason Departure

It is no mystery that UCLA will have to deal with plenty of offseason departures this season, but how does each one actually affect the Bruins’ transfer portal strategy?

In today’s episode, we will go over the most significant departures UCLA has had to deal with this offseason. Even though some were expected, others came as a surprise. Either way, UCLA needs to figure out how to mend the voids left by these players.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Donovan Dent | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

One of the biggest holes UCLA has to fix is the one Donovan Dent left behind. Not only was he UCLA’s floor general, but he also led the Bruins in total points last season. When combining his points and assists per game, Dent contributed an average of 28.2 points per game.

UCLA will need to attack the guard position aggressively. Without Dent, UCLA really only has two guards who could play substantial minutes — Eric Freeny and Trent Perry. Both players are good, but they still need time to fully develop into their best versions.

Skyy Clark | G

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark came as a surprise when he entered the transfer portal. However, it should be noted that he was technically ineligible and was waiting to see if he would receive an extra year from the NCAA. Because of that uncertainty, UCLA did not feel comfortable re-signing him.

It is safe to assume UCLA entered the transfer portal expecting to move forward without Clark. Even though his return would have been impactful, the Bruins likely moved on after the final buzzer of the UConn game.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is another massive loss for UCLA, right alongside Dent. Not only was he UCLA’s leading scorer, but he was also the backbone of what could sometimes be a fragile offense. However, replacing Bilodeau might be easier than most expect.

UCLA already has two very talented forwards in Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker. The Bruins may only need to find a few extra points per game to offset Bilodeau’s departure. The easiest way to accomplish that would be by adding a center who allows the forwards to play more freely.

Jack Seidler | G

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) gets past UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) and guard Jack Seidler (30) for a basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jack Seidler also announced his departure to the transfer portal this offseason. However, this is not a player UCLA will likely miss too heavily, as Seidler did not have a major impact during the 2025-26 season, primarily serving as a role player when UCLA already had comfortable leads.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA still has a solid core in place, but these departures will absolutely influence how the Bruins approach the transfer portal. It will be concerning to see the fallout if UCLA is unable to fill the holes left by these key players.