What Skyy Clark Entering Transfer Portal Means for UCLA
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Following weeks of speculation about whether Skyy Clark could actually play for UCLA next year, a conclusion has finally been reached.
However, it was not the conclusion most people expected. Following weeks of being involved in a lawsuit with the NCAA after Clark requested an extra year of eligibility, he has entered the transfer portal, essentially ending his career with UCLA.
Why Clark Left
The facts surrounding this situation are fairly simple. Clark wanted a guaranteed roster spot at UCLA and was hoping to re-sign with the team. However, with his eligibility status still up in the air, UCLA did not want to fully invest in that possibility. Following that interaction, Clark entered the transfer portal.
It is important to note that UCLA entered this offseason without expecting Clark to be on the roster. Many considered his request for an additional year of eligibility to be a long shot, so it made sense for UCLA to approach the offseason as if he would not be returning.
So while it is disappointing that Clark has decided to enter the transfer portal, this development should not have major implications for how UCLA approaches the offseason. With Trent Perry and Eric Freeny returning, UCLA still has stability at the guard position for now, but one more guard would not hurt.
How This Changes Plans
Even though UCLA likely planned this offseason without Clark, his departure still increases the pressure on the Bruins’ front office to land another guard in the portal. The worst-case scenario before Clark entered the portal was that UCLA could miss out on a guard while Clark unexpectedly gained eligibility.
But with Clark now officially gone, that contingency plan is no longer an option. UCLA must now find an experienced guard capable of elevating the Bruins’ offense. While the current roster looks solid on paper, the team still needs additional players to complement the core.
If UCLA fails to land another guard in the portal, the consequences could be significant. Perry and Freeny are both strong players, but the Bruins struggled at times last season when Clark was unavailable. This led to unbalanced minutes, which eventually led to an injury late in the season.
The bottom line for UCLA is that this move does not necessarily damage the team’s overall outlook. Since Clark entered the portal, UCLA was already prepared to move forward without him. However, the Bruins must now be even more aggressive in targeting guards in the transfer portal.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.