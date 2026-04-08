What Skyy Clark Entering Transfer Portal Means for UCLA

Following weeks of speculation about whether Skyy Clark could actually play for UCLA next year, a conclusion has finally been reached.

However, it was not the conclusion most people expected. Following weeks of being involved in a lawsuit with the NCAA after Clark requested an extra year of eligibility, he has entered the transfer portal , essentially ending his career with UCLA.

Why Clark Left

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts on the bench against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The facts surrounding this situation are fairly simple. Clark wanted a guaranteed roster spot at UCLA and was hoping to re-sign with the team. However, with his eligibility status still up in the air, UCLA did not want to fully invest in that possibility. Following that interaction, Clark entered the transfer portal.

It is important to note that UCLA entered this offseason without expecting Clark to be on the roster. Many considered his request for an additional year of eligibility to be a long shot, so it made sense for UCLA to approach the offseason as if he would not be returning.

UPDATE: Here’s the full context on Skyy Clark’s decision to enter the transfer portal.



“He wanted us to guarantee his spot and his money, and we can’t do that while we’re waiting for his ruling,” a source close to #UCLA said.



More details: https://t.co/Ath72BqCH8 — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) April 7, 2026

So while it is disappointing that Clark has decided to enter the transfer portal, this development should not have major implications for how UCLA approaches the offseason. With Trent Perry and Eric Freeny returning, UCLA still has stability at the guard position for now, but one more guard would not hurt.

How This Changes Plans

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Even though UCLA likely planned this offseason without Clark, his departure still increases the pressure on the Bruins’ front office to land another guard in the portal. The worst-case scenario before Clark entered the portal was that UCLA could miss out on a guard while Clark unexpectedly gained eligibility.

But with Clark now officially gone, that contingency plan is no longer an option. UCLA must now find an experienced guard capable of elevating the Bruins’ offense. While the current roster looks solid on paper, the team still needs additional players to complement the core.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If UCLA fails to land another guard in the portal, the consequences could be significant. Perry and Freeny are both strong players, but the Bruins struggled at times last season when Clark was unavailable. This led to unbalanced minutes, which eventually led to an injury late in the season.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line for UCLA is that this move does not necessarily damage the team’s overall outlook. Since Clark entered the portal, UCLA was already prepared to move forward without him. However, the Bruins must now be even more aggressive in targeting guards in the transfer portal.