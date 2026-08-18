UCLA Football Lands Game-Day Visit From Stellar 4-Star Prospect

It's never too early for Bob Chesney to be looking at his next round of recruits.

Chesney and UCLA offered 4-star CB recruit Jordan Hicks back in late April, and UCLA is among the latest teams to land a game-day visit from the cornerback out of Mission Viejo, California.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks, the No. 15 rated player at his position in the 2028 class, has seven important game visits circled on his calendar.

The next few months could shape his recruitment: https://t.co/uK7W3mo0t6 pic.twitter.com/5DPTVVDFPb — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) August 17, 2026

Landing a cornerback like Jordan Hicks can give Chesney an early win in the 2028 recruiting cycle and give UCLA a highly touted defensive prospect to bolster their secondary for the future.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hicks' Recruiting Rankings

Jordan Hicks is a 4-star, according to 247Sports , and the 15th-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2028 recruiting class.

Thus far in his recruiting process, he's locked in game-day visits to USC, UCLA, Oklahoma, Alabama, Nebraska, Miami, and Oregon, in that order throughout the season. In addition to the teams Hicks has scheduled to visit, UCLA is on a long list of schools that have also offered him.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It seems like being close to home could be something Hicks is potentially interested in, as he has visits lined up to the aforementioned USC, UCLA, and Oregon programs, all close to Mission Viejo, California. You have to hope that factor will play in UCLA's favor as decision-making in his recruitment process continues.

As exciting as it would be for Bruins fans to land Hicks, it seems like he's already trending in the direction of another school. 247 has placed a crystal ball prediction for Oregon to land the 4-star cornerback.

Will Visit Against San Diego State

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hicks will visit UCLA on Sep. 12 when they take on San Diego State at home. He’ll be visiting for a game that should be a win for UCLA, as they look to get back on track this season and avoid the disappointment that Bruins fans had to suffer through last year.

Of course, when a high-profile recruit is visiting on game day, you always want to put on a show and come out with a win, especially against a lower-level program. Taking a loss in Week 2 in front of a highly ranked recruit is not a good look, and it certainly won’t tilt the scales in UCLA's favor.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins and Big Ten Conference logos on the field at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may initially seem that landing Hicks in Westwood is a long shot, especially with a crystal ball already in Oregon's favor. However, with how close Mission Viejo is to Pasadena, there’s at least one factor that points towards the Bruins.