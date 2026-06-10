Breaking Down UCLA WBB Home/Away Schedule

The Bruins are coming off their best season in program history.

UCLA finished the season with a 37-1 record and a National Championship victory, its first in program history.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her players aas they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks during their NCAA women's basketball national championship game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins faced the South Carolina Gamecocks, who had won two of the previous five championships. In the championship game, UCLA would dominate with a 79-51 victory.

Now heading into next season, the Bruins will be looked at as the team to beat in the Big Ten. Even with the losses of their top six scorers in Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens, Angela Dugalic, and Charlisse Leger-Walker, as all entered and are now playing their rookie seasons in the WNBA, Cori Close rebuilt this roster through the portal.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her team as they play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten schedule was released, and we now know who the Bruins will play at home and on the road. With the home and away games released, let's look at who the Bruins will play next season.

Home

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and sister center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bruins will face off against Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, and Nebraska at home next season. The Bruins have a tough home schedule, as they will have to go against Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State, who were all top-five teams in the country, as well as Michigan State, which, while not a top-five team, is a very competitive club.

The Bruins will, however, play Northwestern and Penn State, who were in the bottom three of the Big Ten last season, which eases the Bruins' schedule.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Away

While the home schedule is tough for the Bruins, the away schedule should be a walk in the park. Playing against teams such as Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, and Oregon will be seen as easy, as all of those teams finished last season with losing records.

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) during practice at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, the Bruins will have to go on the road to face Iowa, which finished second last season and will be a top team in the conference again next year. The Bruins will also travel to Maryland and Washington next year, with both teams finishing with a winning record.

Home/Away

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only team the Bruins will play both at home and away is their biggest rival, USC. The Trojans last year dealt with injuries all season, losing their best player, Juju Watkins, during her sophomore year in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans continue to find talent as freshman Jazzy Davidson picks up the slack.

Now the Trojans get Watkins back, and they have a dynamic duo, as well as the No. 1 recruiting class, featuring the No. 1 player in the class, Saniyah Hall.