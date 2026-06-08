UCLA Women's Basketball Adds Intriguing International Player

UCLA women's basketball is coming off the greatest season in program history, capping the year with the program's first-ever national championship. In the title game against South Carolina, the Bruins were dominant from start to finish, winning 79-51.

This offseason brought immediate challenges. With the top six scorers from last year's roster moving to the WNBA, head coach Cori Close was tasked with rebuilding through the transfer portal.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In response, Close brought in KK Bransford, Addy Brown, Donovyn Hunter, Elina Aarnisalo, and Bonnie Deas. The freshman class used to include the 91st-ranked player, Joyce Isi Etute, but she ultimately decommitted from the Bruins and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns.

With Isi Etute no longer part of the Bruins 2026 class, Close would turn her sights to one of the top international prospects in Lina Jerkovic as she announced her commitment to the Bruins, making her the lone commitment to the 2026 class.

Jerkovic as a Prospect

NEWS: Lina Jerkovic (5’9” Guard | Slovenia 🇸🇮 | Class of 2026) has committed to UCLA 🐻 pic.twitter.com/v5SlmpXywl — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) June 7, 2026

Jerkovic, a 5’ 9 guard from Slovenia, played seven games at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket, averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Jerkovic fits the mold of a traditional point guard who can run the offense, distribute the ball, create for teammates, and defend on the perimeter. Her shooting numbers at the FIBA U18 level were not the best, as she shot 30% from the field and 22% from three-point range across seven games. However, she shot 70% from the free-throw line during that stretch, suggesting she has touch around the basket, even if her perimeter shot still needs work.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to the media from Mortgage Matchup Center on April 4, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Her Role Will Be in First Year

With Close addressing the backcourt through four guard transfers, competition for playing time in the backcourt will be fierce for Jerkovic, a freshman still acclimating to the college game and transitioning from international play.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to the media from Mortgage Matchup Center on April 4, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerkovic will almost certainly serve as a developmental player in her first season at UCLA, similar to what Sienna Betts dealt with in her freshman year last season. The loaded backcourt ahead of her means opportunities will be limited, and Close likely brought her to Westwood with a longer timeline in mind. She is a project in the best sense of the word, a player whose ceiling is high enough to justify the investment even if the immediate contributions are minimal.

Her addition is notable for its long-term upside. As a guard already capable of running an offense, defending multiple positions, and creating for teammates at the international level, she brings foundational tools for future contribution.