2 Need-to-Know Factors Before UCLA Meets Wisconsin

After the Iowa loss, the Bruins need a statement performance against Wisconsin.

The Bruins have struggled to get anything substantial going this season, with the loss to Iowa really summing that up. The good news for UCLA is that the season is far from over, and that they have a real opportunity to get things going against Wisconsin .

Numbers You Need to Know

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season, the Bruins are averaging 80.2 points per game on 49% shooting. Their game against Iowa snapped a three-game streak where the Bruins scored 90-plus. It was clear from that matchup that when the position matchups aren't favorable, UCLA snaps.

Defensively the Bruins still have a lot to work on as they are averaging 69.3 points per game. A far cry from some of Mick Cronin's defensive juggernauts of the past. Rebounding is still abysmal, as they are averaging just 32.6 rebounds per game. They are also averaging 3.3 blocks and 7.6 steals a game.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Badgers are averaging 82.6 points per game while shooting an ok 45% from the field. Wisconsin has struggled defensively, giving up a rough 74.3 points per game. However, they have shown great strides in rebounding, averaging 38.3 per game.

Keys to the Game

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) boxes out Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA’s biggest thorn this season has been its inconsistency in handling turnovers. That issue was on full display against Iowa, when the Bruins committed 12 turnovers—most of them in the first half—allowing the game to spiral out of control early.

If UCLA is able to maximize every possession, it should have a real shot at taking down Wisconsin. Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau were the main contributors in that one; something needs to give soon.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) grabs a rebound over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The story this season has also been UCLA's lack of rebounding this season. Their 32.6 rebounding figure ranks them 322th in the nation, something needs to change. This problem does not seem to be going away anytime soon with UCLA changing their lineup to be less physical.

However, if they are able to pick things up they should be able to gain a massive edge in this one. This strictly comes down to winning positional battles down in the paint. While Xavier Booker has been a non-factor as of late, this game should provide an ample opportunity for him to get things going.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Wisconsin enters this game as favorites, UCLA has a serious edge talent wise, they just need to show it. This game could mark a massive turning point in their season if they walk out with a win.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .