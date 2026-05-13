What Went Wrong for UCLA in First Offseason With Chesney

The first offseason in the Bob Chesney era at UCLA has been full of optimism and hope, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t come without any challenges.

After DeShaun Foster was fired as the team’s head coach mid-season, the Bruins began their search for the next head coach to lead a middling program that has struggled immensely since joining the Big Ten. The Bruins went just 3-9 last season and are a combined 8-16 since joining the Big Ten two seasons ago.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney’s Resume

In comes Bob Chesney, the former James Madison head coach who helped spearhead their seamless transition from FCS to FBS. He went 21-6 during his time with the Dukes, and in 2025, he led the Dukes to a 12-2 record, a Sun Belt title, and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

With a new leader at the helm, many are sensing a quick turnaround in Westwood for UCLA, similar to that of James Madison in recent seasons. The Bruins have brought in many of JMU’s key contributors from the past couple of seasons, including running back Wayne Knight and wide receiver Landon Ellis.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

However, the Bruins lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal due to the coaching change. While they’ve done a solid job of replacing the lost talent, replacing many Power-Four-caliber players is never easy, especially for a new head coach. ESPN’s Max Olson agrees that these losses are about the only thing that perhaps went wrong for UCLA this offseason.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Olson’s Thoughts

“UCLA gained more than it lost in the portal during the coaching transition, but the team couldn't retain defensive starters in cornerback Andre Carter Jr., edge Anthony Jones and tackle Keanu Williams, and several decent depth players, including defensive lineman Siale Taupaki and offensive lineman Oluwafunto Akinshilo,” Olson said. “More than half of UCLA's departing transfers landed at Power 4 programs, so there's some talent to replace in Westwood.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The bigger hits came in recruiting, immediately after Foster's firing, as UCLA lost commitments from outside linebacker Anthony Jones, ESPN's No. 34 overall recruit who flipped to Oregon, as well as SC Next ESPN 300 prospects Johnnie Jones and Carter Gooden. UCLA's recruiting class fell out of ESPN's top 75 national rankings,” Olson added.

Despite their losses, UCLA will look to kickstart its turnaround in the 2026 season as a new era officially begins.