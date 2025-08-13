Bruins Sharing Collective Chip on Shoulder Throughout Camp
If you were to ask any UCLA player what their goal is entering the 2025 season, they'd say a championship. And that's the same type of mindset being instilled all throughout the locker room, no matter how much of an underdog the Bruins are.
How couldn't they? Coming off a 5-7 record in its first season in the Big Ten and under coach DeShaun Foster, a slew of national pundits don't feel UCLA improved much this offseason, despite shaking the college football landscape in the transfer portal, landing Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The Bruins are holding fall camp off-site in Costa Mesa, and are living and breathing football 24/7, but they don't care. Mikey Matthews, another transfer from Cal, detailed the sentiment during Saturday's media availability.
"We all have a chip on our shoulder," Matthews said. "We all love football, so it's not like we're all complaining or, 'Why are we doing this? Why are we doing that?' It's everyone just locked in, heads down and we're all just grinding. So, I'm really excited for this year, and I definitely feel this team is special."
Take it from Matthews. He's a well-traveled junior slot receiver. Before being a Golden Bear last season, he spent his freshman year with Utah, where he played in all 12 games with the Utes as a 4-star freshman, starting in six of them. He caught 29 passes for 261 yards, returned 15 kicks for 309 yards and returned 17 punts for 75 yards.
Matthews comes in at the slot for UCLA and will be one of Nico Iamaleava's main targets all season.
Matthews' Former Utes
The Bruins face Matthews' former team on Aug. 30 to open up the season, and he can't wait to take on some of his former teammates.
"I'm excited, man," Matthews said during. "Because it's the same defense, not the same offense. All my boys are over there, so I'm going to definitely text the group chat and let them know we're going to work them.
"Those are all my guys, though, so it's definitely going to be really fun playing against them, especially in the Rose Bowl, and I'm really excited."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.