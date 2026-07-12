UCLA’s Cholowsky Joins Elite Company After Draft Selection

UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky joined a very short list of UCLA Bruins to be chosen with the first pick in the MLB Draft, adding to the program’s recent rise to success over the last few seasons.

UCLA was one of the best teams in college baseball last season, entering the postseason as the number 1 overall seed, and a favorite to walk away with the national championship trophy at the end of the College World Series. However, that never came to fruition, as UCLA was shockingly defeated in the regionals, a very early exit for a team that was once considered a title contender.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) signals after a strike call against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, their star shortstop showed enough to be selected first overall by the Chicago White Sox, becoming the 3rd Bruin in history to be selected. Here’s a look at which Bruins have been selected as the top pick in the MLB Draft.

Roch Cholowsky, 2026

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play after getting Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Kuhio Aloy (25) out during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cholowsky was sensational in 2026, hitting .320 with 21 home runs this past season on his way to being named Big Ten Player of the Year and a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Over his three-year career with the Bruins, he hit .329 with 52 home runs and played above-average defense at shortstop. The Chicago White Sox drafted him with the first overall selection in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Gerrit Cole, 2011

June 3, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (12)is thought to be a candidate for the first overall pick in 2011 MLB. Cole pitched against the San Francisco Dons during the Los Angeles Regional of the 2011 NCAA baseball tournament at Jackie Robinson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over three seasons with UCLA from 2009-2011, Cole pitched to a 21-20 record with a 3.38 ERA and 376 strikeouts in 322.1 innings of work. His 376 strikeouts are the second most in program history behind only Trevor Bauer, who was his teammate at UCLA during that time.

Cole was also a key part of the Bruins’ 2010 run to the College World Series Finals, and he was drafted 1st overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011. He has gone on to have a Hall-of-Fame-caliber MLB career.

Chris Chambliss, 1970

Aug 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Former New York Yankees first baseman Chris Chambliss at Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss spent one season with the Bruins in 1969, smashing 15 home runs and driving in 45 runs. Both figures led the team’s offense, and he was later chosen with the 1st overall pick in the January 1970 secondary draft by the Cleveland Indians.

He would go on to have a successful 17-year career in the Major Leagues and is most remembered for his time with the New York Yankees. He was named an All-Star with the Yankees in 1976 and hit one of the most iconic home runs in playoff history. On Oct. 14, 1976, Chambliss delivered a walk-off blast in Game 5 of the ALCS to defeat the Kansas City Royals and send the Yankees to the World Series for the first time since 1964.