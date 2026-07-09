UCLA's Cholowsky's Star Potential Questioned Ahead of MLB Draft

The MLB Draft is nearing closer and closer, and the UCLA Bruins are expected to be well-represented at the top of the draft.

Shortstop Roch Cholowsky remains the favorite to be chosen with the first overall pick. The Bruins’ shortstop has enjoyed a very successful college career so far, slashing .321/.440/.602 with 53 home runs, 172 RBIs, and superb defense at shortstop over three seasons with UCLA.

UCLA Last Season

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cholowsky was a major part of UCLA’s regular-season success this past season. The Bruins entered the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed and a favorite to walk away with the title at the end of the College World Series. However, they were shockingly eliminated in the Los Angeles Regional, an extremely early exit for a team with championship aspirations.

Despite the poor team result, Cholowsky remains the top overall prospect in this year’s draft class. He’s often been compared to other top shortstops that have gone on to have long and successful MLB careers, such as Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel broke down some of Cholowsky’s traits, and has him rated as one of the best all-around players available in this year’s draft as the day approaches closer.

McDaniel’s Analysis

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Cholowsky was a prospect for the top two rounds in the 2023 draft out of an Arizona high school as a sure-handed, hit-first prospect with questionable overall impact. He hit .329 with 52 home runs and a 1.072 OPS over three years in Westwood and now could become the top pick in the draft,” he said. “The hesitation by some is the lack of explosive upside and elite physical traits some expect at the No. 1 pick."

"Cholowsky has plus raw power but it plays more like a 55, at a 20-25 homer upside with a solid average, and he is a reliable defender. A very talented player, sure, and likely quick to the big leagues, but will he post a 5-WAR season? He could if it all clicks, but there isn't Bobby Witt Jr.-type upside here.”

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cholowsky could be a fast-track type of player through the minor leagues, similar to recent examples such as Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels, Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers, and Matt McClain of the Cincinnati Reds. The expectation is that he is pro-ready from the jump, and it might not be long before we see the former UCLA standout dominating the big leagues.