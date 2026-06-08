UCLA's Close Talks NIL and Recruitment in College Basketball

UCLA women's basketball is coming off its greatest season in program history, not only making it to the Final Four, but also winning the program's first-ever National Championship.

In the National Championship game against South Carolina, the Bruins put the hammer down on the Gamecocks with a 79-51 victory.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her team as they play the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now in the offseason, head coach Cori Close needed to use the transfer portal, as the top six scorers from last year's team left for the WNBA. Through the transfer portal, Close brought in players such as KK Bransford from Notre Dame, Addy Brown from Iowa State, Donovyn Hunter from TCU, Elina Aarnisalo from North Carolina, and Bonnie Deas from Arkansas.

These significant additions from the transfer portal have also influenced how Close and her staff approach offseason recruiting strategies.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Close Talks NIL and Recruiting

In a recent interview, Close explained how NIL has changed the program's recruiting approach and how she disapproves of taking opportunities away from freshmen. Close also mentioned that she has begun recruiting more from the transfer portal than from high school players.

“I don’t like it. First of all, it’s taking away freshman opportunities. But my job is to lead effectively into this new landscape. And, you know, I think if you’re not able to have a freshman that makes an immediate impact, you’re really paying them and training them to leave. And so, we’ve switched and played, I said we’re probably 60/40 transfers to freshmen in our recruiting now. And, you know, it’s a long game when you’re recruiting freshmen," Close said.

“You’re investing a ton of money, a ton of time, and have greater risk, whereas, you know, I call, you know, the transfer portals like being on The Bachelorette, you know? You’re just trying to get a rose, and it’s like speed dating. And so, you know, it’s like a sprint. And so you don’t have to spend as much time and money, and you know what you’re getting."

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts in the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Season Outlook Next Year

While Close lost a lot of talent from last year, she went into the portal and was able to rebuild this roster to try and win back-to-back championships. While Close may disapprove of how the recruiting landscape has changed, she will still find talent in high school, as she did last year when she landed Sienna Betts, the younger sister of Lauren Betts.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to the media from Mortgage Matchup Center on April 4, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sienna Betts wasn't asked to do much on the production side in her freshman season, as many upperclassmen took control of the team. Now that they have left, she will be given the keys to the team and asked to produce at a high level.