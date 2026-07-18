UCLA Women’s Basketball Begins Reloading After Championship Departures

UCLA Women's Basketball is coming off an amazing season that culminated in a national championship, but now, offseason practices have started. UCLA is in a transition year for the upcoming season.

All six of their leading scorers from last year's championship run moved on to the WNBA, including their leading scorer Lauren Betts . Now, her younger sister, Sienna Betts, and the incoming transfers will be tasked with leading the Bruins to back-to-back championships.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA just held its first open practice on the 16th, and both head coach Cori Close and sophomore Sienna Betts spoke with the media about the upcoming season and about the transition to new players on the roster.

Cori Close Speaks

Within the first 30 seconds of stepping up to the podium, Head Coach Cori Close spoke about their efforts to “repeat a championship process.”

“This is a new art project, this is a new identity, this is a new chance, the standards don’t change, but the way in we go about it is going to be unique to this team and that’s really fun to explore.”

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest changes was to the roster as UCLA brought in five transfers to help the Bruins stay competitive next year.

“I think the biggest challenge is for people to not try to have it figured out right now,” Close said. “We’ve been talking a lot about our focus right now is the 98 percent; what I mean by that is 98 percent of the game is played without the ball. Can you become a better screener? Can you learn someone else’s tendencies? Can you talk more on defense? Can you become a better rebounder? How many ways can we learn each other and be better 98 percent players? And if we do that, we’ll be on our way.”

Sienna Betts Speaks

Last season, as a freshman, Betts was not asked to do much coming off the bench, as most of the action went to the six seniors on the court.

Betts would play in 28 games last year, just under 15 minutes per game, and would average six points on 53% shooting from the field and mostly in the paint. With her play last season, she was also able to earn All-Big Ten freshman team honors even while coming off the bench.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with all of the seniors from last year's team gone to the WNBA, Betts is excited to have a much bigger role for the Bruins, and Betts seems excited about the opportunity.

“I’m just planning on doing whatever coach Cori (Close) needs from me, whatever the team needs,” Betts said. “It depends game to game, but I’m just excited to step into a different role this year.”