The UCLA Bruins are on the precipice of clinching a spot in the Big Ten Championship and strengthening their position in the College Football Playoff.

In most years, this would be a matchup that would instill fear in a ton of teams; traveling to Ann Arbor in the waning weeks of the season to face the Michigan Wolverines. However, that's obviously not the case this year, as Michigan carries a 5-5 record heading into Saturday's contest. Not to mention, the Wolverines are entering this game wounded, with several starters unlikely to play.

That said, we'll focus on UCLA's Week 12 injury report and evaluate where the team's health currently stands heading into a favorable, yet still crucial game.

Jalen Woods - Questionable

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is sacked by UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor (20) and linebacker Jalen Woods (9) for a loss of yardage in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound linebacker has been one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball, recording 75 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery this season. Woods suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Illinois, and it appeared to be significant. However, head coach Bob Chesney provided an optimistic update earlier this week.

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"He got an MRI and it’s good, good news," Chesney said. "It’s not–we’ll find out, we’ve got to see how he moves around this week, but it’s not as bad as what we thought it would be, which is good, but it’s still going to be a matter of just how quickly he can recover."

Obviously, Woods' absence would leave a major void in the heart of the defense. However, there are two reasons why UCLA fans shouldn't worry. First, the Bruins played without Woods for a little over two quarters against the Fighting Illini and still performed at a high level. Secondly, as mentioned, Michigan is decimated by injuries heading into this matchup. Even if Woods misses, UCLA should have no issues imposing its will on Saturday.

Riley Robell - Questionable

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Carter Sweazie (52) and Riley Robell (51) block California Golden Bears defensive lineman Jericho Johnson (center) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA's starting center missed last week's game, but has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday. Now, that doesn't guarantee that he'll be ready to suit up against Michigan, but it's progress. At this time of the season, having your entire offensive line healthy and available is monumental, especially for a team striving to compete for a national championship.

The offensive tackle positions are viewed as the most important ones on the front line, and rightfully so, but the impact of the center can't be understated. The communication during pre-snap is crucial to the execution of the play. The Bruins didn't have any glaring problems last week without Robell, but road environments are certainly different.