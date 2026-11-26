Last week's loss in Ann Arbor did a number on the UCLA Bruins' ranking.

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff bracket was revealed, and the Bruins slipped five spots to No. 9. Here are some takeaways and reactions to the Bruins' updated spot in the 12-team field.

What to Make of First-Round Opponent

If the season were to end today, UCLA would be facing No. 8 Wake Forest, the surprise story in college football this season. Landing North Carolina transfer quarterback Gio Lopez wasn't expected to bring this level of success. However, the junior signal caller has rejuvenated his career, compiling 2,701 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and one interception while completing 66.9% of his passes. That has culminated in Wake Forest leading the nation in scoring, averaging 44.5 points per game.

Nov 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this would be one of the most tantalizing first-round matchups. UCLA's defense up against Wake Forest's offense is a battle between two elite strengths. It goes without saying that Ty Dieffenbach's availability would be necessary for the Bruins to win this game.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Worst-Case Scenario Draw?

Alabama and Miami are arguably worse matchups for UCLA, but being slotted with Georgia as the potential quarterfinals matchup is a death sentence for the Bruins. Beating Wake Forest is attainable, but Bob Chesney's team is no match for the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Texas would be the ideal top-four team for the Bruins, assuming they advance. The Longhorns boast one of the most complete rosters in college football, but Arch Manning has been incredibly underwhelming this season. UCLA's defense could give the polarizing quarterback serious issues in a hypothetical matchup. Nevertheless, Georgia is a team everyone wants to avoid.

Saturday is a Must-Win Game

UCLA's precipitous fall raises the stakes for this weekend's contest against USC. It now officially feels that a second consecutive loss would likely eliminate the Bruins from playoff contention. Now, some Week 13 results could theoretically keep UCLA in the field, even if they lose.

We'll focus on the realistic scenarios, as No. 10 BYU and No. 14 Indiana have cakewalk games against inferior opposition. On the other hand, No. 12 Oregon faces No. 24 Washington, while No. 13 Iowa plays No. 25 Nebraska. If UCLA defeats USC on Saturday, which is far from guaranteed, then it doesn't have to worry about other games around the country. With a loss, the Bruins' fate is contingent on what occurs in multiple contests featuring teams in or right on the doorstep looking in.