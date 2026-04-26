UCLA Continues to Fall in Transfer Rankings

Considering UCLA was once top 10 in the nation in transfer talent, their fall has been hard to ignore.

This offseason, UCLA had been building a lot of momentum. At one point, they were ranked No. 8 in the country and second in the Big Ten in overall transfer talent acquired. Fast forward to now, and UCLA sits at No. 23 nationally and fifth in the conference.

What UCLA Has Done

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been all over the board this cycle when it comes to the transfer portal. They’ve brought in two four-stars in Filip Jovic and Jaylen Petty, along with two three-stars in Sergej Macura and Azavier Robinson. Still, they have yet to land the one player who truly transforms the class.

As it stands, being ranked 23rd in the nation is not terrible when you consider what UCLA already has returning. Players like Eric Dailey Jr , Trent Perry and Xavier Booker were already expected to play major roles, so it was clear from the start that depth would be the primary focus.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Because of that, UCLA’s transfer ranking might be a bit misleading as they are not fully rebuilding like other top teams. Even so, adding another high-level player — whether a four-star or better — would go a long way. Talent is everything in this era of college basketball, and it is fair to say UCLA has come up just short in that department so far.

For example, UCLA missed out on five-star transfer John Blackwell, a player who had the Bruins in his top two. They also lost out on Matt Able, a four-star guard with high upside who had strong ties to the program.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That makes it clear UCLA is swinging for the big addition, even if they have not connected yet. Still, they remain one transfer away from completely changing the narrative. Being top five in the Big Ten in portal rankings shows they are doing a lot right, even in a new and highly competitive conference.

How UCLA Can Rise

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

To climb even higher, UCLA will need to maximize its final two roster spots. That likely means landing a high-impact player such as Tounde Yessoufou , someone who could elevate the Bruins from a solid team to a legitimate contender on paper.

That idea may seem obvious — adding a star boosts your ranking — but the concern is that UCLA has not been able to land that type of player yet. Because of that, the Bruins are entering next season in a position where they must rely heavily on internal development.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If players like Perry or Dailey Jr. fail to meet very high expectations, the offense — and overall team dynamic — could take a significant hit. That is not a sustainable long-term strategy for Mick Cronin if UCLA wants to consistently compete at a high level.

The bottom line is that UCLA has done a solid job in the transfer portal, but they have not done enough to truly stand out. Because of that, their ceiling — which could have been sky-high — now feels somewhat limited heading into next season.