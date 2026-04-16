Predicting Each UCLA Starter's Stats Next Season

UCLA has brought in a wave of new players this offseason, which could significantly affect how returning players perform next season.

Even though the Bruins lost a large portion of their talent, they still have several players capable of stepping up and filling those voids. Because of that, it would not be surprising to see multiple returners exceed expectations.

Xavier Booker | C & F

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker is expected to make a major leap. Last season, he averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the field and an impressive 43.3% from beyond the arc. With a larger role ahead, Booker could take a significant step forward.

With more consistent minutes and a potential move into a more natural role, Booker has the tools to break out. His performance against UCF in the NCAA Tournament — 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists — showed what he is capable of. If he can produce at that level consistently, he could emerge as one of UCLA’s top players.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Prediction: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 56.7% FG

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. is another player poised for a major jump. With a less crowded offensive hierarchy and strong chemistry with projected starting point guard Trent Perry, Dailey Jr. is in a position to thrive.

There is a real path for him to average 20-plus points per game. The offense will likely run through him, and his ability to create his own shot makes him one of the most valuable players on the roster.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Prediction: 20.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 42% FG

Trent Perry | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As for Trent Perry , next season will be his team to lead. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from three.

Now stepping into the full-time point guard role, Perry should see an increase across the board. When Donovan Dent went down against Purdue, Perry stepped up with 15 points and nine assists — a glimpse of what he can do as the primary facilitator.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Prediction: 16.3 PTS, 6.2 AST, 45% FG

Jaylen Petty | G

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Now entering a bit of the unknown, Jaylen Petty is projected to start at shooting guard. As a freshman at Texas Tech, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field.

With natural development and a larger role, Petty could easily surpass 12 points per game. His scoring should rise, while his other numbers may stay relatively steady given UCLA’s depth and offensive distribution.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Prediction: 12.8 PTS, 3.1 AST, 47% FG

Filip Jovic | F

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Filip Jovic is also expected to play a major role and potentially start. As one of UCLA’s top transfer additions, he brings efficiency and upside to the frontcourt.

Last season at Auburn, Jovic averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field. He closed the season strong with four straight double-digit scoring games, including an 18-point, nine-rebound performance against Nevada.

Feb 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If he can replicate anything close to that production consistently, Jovic could quickly become one of UCLA’s most impactful players.

Prediction: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 59% FG

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has multiple players ready to take the next step. With increased roles and a retooled roster around them, several Bruins have the opportunity to exceed expectations in a major way next season.