Predicting Each UCLA Starter's Stats Next Season
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UCLA has brought in a wave of new players this offseason, which could significantly affect how returning players perform next season.
Even though the Bruins lost a large portion of their talent, they still have several players capable of stepping up and filling those voids. Because of that, it would not be surprising to see multiple returners exceed expectations.
Xavier Booker | C & F
Xavier Booker is expected to make a major leap. Last season, he averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the field and an impressive 43.3% from beyond the arc. With a larger role ahead, Booker could take a significant step forward.
With more consistent minutes and a potential move into a more natural role, Booker has the tools to break out. His performance against UCF in the NCAA Tournament — 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists — showed what he is capable of. If he can produce at that level consistently, he could emerge as one of UCLA’s top players.
Prediction: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 56.7% FG
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr. is another player poised for a major jump. With a less crowded offensive hierarchy and strong chemistry with projected starting point guard Trent Perry, Dailey Jr. is in a position to thrive.
There is a real path for him to average 20-plus points per game. The offense will likely run through him, and his ability to create his own shot makes him one of the most valuable players on the roster.
Prediction: 20.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 42% FG
Trent Perry | G
As for Trent Perry, next season will be his team to lead. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from three.
Now stepping into the full-time point guard role, Perry should see an increase across the board. When Donovan Dent went down against Purdue, Perry stepped up with 15 points and nine assists — a glimpse of what he can do as the primary facilitator.
Prediction: 16.3 PTS, 6.2 AST, 45% FG
Jaylen Petty | G
Now entering a bit of the unknown, Jaylen Petty is projected to start at shooting guard. As a freshman at Texas Tech, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field.
With natural development and a larger role, Petty could easily surpass 12 points per game. His scoring should rise, while his other numbers may stay relatively steady given UCLA’s depth and offensive distribution.
Prediction: 12.8 PTS, 3.1 AST, 47% FG
Filip Jovic | F
Filip Jovic is also expected to play a major role and potentially start. As one of UCLA’s top transfer additions, he brings efficiency and upside to the frontcourt.
Last season at Auburn, Jovic averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field. He closed the season strong with four straight double-digit scoring games, including an 18-point, nine-rebound performance against Nevada.
If he can replicate anything close to that production consistently, Jovic could quickly become one of UCLA’s most impactful players.
Prediction: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 59% FG
The bottom line is that UCLA has multiple players ready to take the next step. With increased roles and a retooled roster around them, several Bruins have the opportunity to exceed expectations in a major way next season.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.