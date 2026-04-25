What UCLA's Rotation Would Look Like With Yessoufou

Tounde Yessoufou and UCLA are looking increasingly like a reality. It is still early, but if he does end up in Westwood, what would the lineup actually look like?

UCLA is currently a favorite to land Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou . Not only would he be a massive addition, but he would significantly change how the Bruins structure their lineup, especially considering he naturally plays the small forward position.

Point Guard | Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At point guard, UCLA will most likely stick with Trent Perry. There is no other player on the roster who realistically challenges him for that role, and while his facilitating still needs development, the foundation is clearly there.

He may not replicate Donovan Dent’s production right away, but with the talent around him, Perry has everything in place to grow into an elite Big Ten guard as the season progresses.

Shooting Guard | Jaylen Petty

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

At shooting guard, Jaylen Petty will be the guy. His ability to score at multiple levels, paired with his rebounding from the guard position, makes him a natural fit. More importantly, his offensive flexibility allows UCLA to play faster and more freely in the backcourt, which fits exactly what the Bruins want to do.

Small Forward | Tounde Yessoufou

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At small forward, Yessoufou would immediately slot in as the starter and likely the focal point of the offense. His ability to impact the game on both ends makes him an easy plug-and-play option, and given UCLA’s current roster, there is little doubt he would be the No. 1 scoring option from day one.

Power Forward | Eric Dailey Jr

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At power forward, Eric Dailey Jr. would slide over. He has experience playing that role from last season, especially during UCLA’s three-guard lineup stretches, and his ability to create his own offense makes the transition manageable. It may not be his most natural position, but it is clearly the best fit for this lineup.

With Dailey moving over, Filip Jovic would likely come off the bench. That is not a knock on his talent, as he has already proven to be a strong rebounder and interior presence, but in this scenario, UCLA would prioritize offensive hierarchy and experience in the starting five.

Center | Xavier Booker

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

At center, UCLA would turn to Xavier Booker. While his season as a whole was inconsistent, his late-season performances showed real growth, most notably against UCF, where he posted 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. If that version of Booker shows up consistently, UCLA may not need a traditional center as much as it seems.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s lineup would look significantly different with Yessoufou in the mix. Not only would he raise the ceiling of the team, but he would also allow everyone else to settle into more natural roles, making the Bruins a much more dangerous team on paper heading into next season.