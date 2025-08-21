When Will Bruins Commit Cooper Javorsky Debut This Season?
The UCLA Bruins have many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class that they are hopeful they can get equipped and ready to go even before the season kicks off. The season is kicking off sooner rather than later, as the UCLA Bruins will have many of their commits set to play their first high school game.
This includes Cooper Javorsky. Javorsky is an interior offensive lineman and a center prospect with plenty of potential.
Javorsky is set to play with San Juan Hills High School, and they will begin the season in their home stadium against Chaparral High School, which is a non-league game. This game will take place on Friday.
He has detailed his upcoming season with UCLA Bruins On SI in the past. He would discuss the preparation.
"The offseason has been all about sharpening my game and making sure I'm as prepared as possible for my senior season. I've been doing a lot of technique and field work with Sean Harlow. He the son of USC and NFL great Pat Harlow and played at Oregon State and 7 seasons in the NFL. Love Sean! Not only has he helped me with on-field prep, but he's really prepared me mentally for what to expect heading into my senior season and beyond. Getting the type of insight is huge coming from an NFL Vet. Training with someone who's been where I want to go has been amazing. Obviously, I've spent tons of time in the weight room and at Saddleback Strength and on the wrestling mat working on footwork, hand placement, and overall body control."
The talented prospect has used other sports to help with his development and preparation for this upcoming season.
"Wrestling has been a big part of developing my balance and leverage, which directly translates to line. I say this all the time...wrestling should be a mandatory part of being an offensive lineman. Not only the physical aspects, but the mental side of it too. Mental toughness, discipline, and complete focus on improvement. Haha...it's like David Goggins says, "Greatness is forged in discomfort". I'm far from great, but I'm trying to get there. It wasn't something I truly understood until I stepped on the mat. On top of all that, spending a lot of time with our O-line group, making sure we're completely in sync with our game plan."
