What UCLA's Record-Setting Draft Night Means for Close's Legacy

The Bruins just had one of their best seasons ever, ending the campaign with only one loss on their record and attaining a national title after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51.

The championship was won by one of the most stacked rosters in recent memory, with stars at every position who had high potential to move on to the WNBA and beyond, who focused on what was in front of them because of their coach, Cori Close.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They have since moved on to the WNBA after a record -setting draft night , one that saw three Bruins be picked in a row, 4, 5, and 6, as well as six Bruins in the top 18 picks.

So what does the draft night imply about their collegiate coach going into this next season, and what does it add to her legacy with UCLA?

What Draft Night Meant for Near Future

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest concern around the Bruins now that they have started moving on from their stacked roster is that they will be unable to defend their title or even compete until they strike gold once again.

But all of those comments, which have been diminishing in the wake of the amazing off-season UCLA has been having with the transfer portal, left out the biggest factor that extended to every star drafted: Cori Close.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Close was the coach for all six players, whether for a short or long time, and her words and advice were what pushed the Bruins as far as they went.

There were times in the March Madness tournament where the team looked lost on the court and could have lost, but they instead found a path to victory because Close coached them into the right mindset.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So now that every one of her stars has become something greater than college basketball, it should follow that she can make more stars out of the players that were left behind, as well as the transfers she is bringing in.

What Draft Night Meant for Close's Legacy

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to media after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The six seniors being top-20 picks is the first stepping stone towards Close becoming one of the best coaches in women's basketball history, up there with names already in the sport like Dawn Staley and many others.

If she can do it again, which is entirely in the realm of possibility for her to do so, then she will be cemented as an all-time great coach before anyone can bat an eye.