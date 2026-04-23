Predicting UCLA's Bench For 2026-27 Season

The Bruins were looking to recover their losses in the transfer portal and make up one of the best teams in college basketball, and thus far, it seems that coach Cori Close has done a very good job.

Her projected starting five looks menacing even without players like Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalic, and Charlisse Leger-Walker on the court anymore, thanks to home run transfers and potential breakouts.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In her great offseason, it appears that she has also made a great bench to support her starting five , and in fact, one that could shake up collegiate sports as UCLA makes a bid to defend its national title.

The First Player Likely To Be on the Bench, With the Most Minutes: Bonnie Deas

Kentucky Wildcats guard Asia Boone (8) defends Arkansas Razorbacks guard Bonnie Deas (22) Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonnie Deas is the first of three transfers on the team, but she is also the youngest and most inexperienced, which could lead to some issues on the court despite her great performances at her former school, Arkansas.

Because she did have double-digit points in most games she played, as well as fighting for many rebounds a game, she might need to take a back seat to players who are older and have more years behind them.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Amelia Hassett (32) and Arkansas Razorbacks guard Bonnie Deas (22) go for the ball Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Her best bet to time on the court is to take up a complementary role behind someone like Sienna Betts or Elina Aarnisalo, by being ready to be a floor general at the drop of a hat.

The Second Player LIkely To Be on the Bench, With Good Minutes: Lena Bilic

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to her size and position, Lena Bilic is nearly identical to the projected starter, Amanda Muse; the only main difference between the two being experience with the Bruins.

However, being one of three forwards and the only one projected to come off the bench, she could likely see many times where she takes over for her teammates in a role that is surprisingly under-filled.

The Third Player Likely To Be on the Bench, With Some Minutes: Christina Karamouzi

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Christina Karamouzi (3) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The final Bruin projected to be on the bench is Christina Karamouzi, a guard who is in a similar place to Deas, with one main difference: she has not had much time on the court.

She has only averaged around 2.7 minutes per game and found little benefit during that time; however, if she can put in a lot of work in the off-season, she could flip the script and become a strong bench player, or maybe more.