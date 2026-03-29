Cronin Reflects on Disappointing Round of 32 Loss to UConn
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Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins saw their season end in disappointing fashion last week, falling to the UConn Huskies 73-57 in the Round of 32.
The Bruins battled through injuries, most notably to Tyler Bilodeau, who missed both of their NCAA Tournament games with a knee injury. Nonetheless, the Bruins failed to advance to the second weekend of the tournament for the second straight season. UCLA hasn’t advanced past the Sweet 16 since the 2020-21 season.
UCLA's Season Ends in Disappointment
After knocking off UCF in the first round, the Bruins fought hard against the Huskies, but Alex Karaban and his 27 points proved to be too much for the Bruins to handle, resulting in a bitter ending to what was once a promising season back in November.
Despite the result, the Bruins don’t need to hang their heads low after losing to UConn. The Huskies have lost only one game in the NCAA Tournament since the 2023 edition and are in position to win their third national title in four seasons this year. The Bruins had hoped for more, but losing to UConn is a fate that many teams have felt in recent years.
Now that some time has passed, Cronin has had a chance to reflect on the loss to UConn and what lies ahead for the team. He went into further detail in an appearance on the Petros And Money Radio Show.
“The officiating and Tyler Bilodeau's injury put me in a bad mood. I was proud of our guys. They gave it all they had,” Cronin said. “No one is marching on without their best player this time of year. But our effort was awesome."
Cronin Proud of Support
"We had a lot of support, even though we were in Philly, from our fans. A lot of east coast fans came out. It seems like two weeks ago because I haven't hung up the phone because everybody on my team is a free agent. I'm doing player meetings and dealing with agents. I feel like Andrew Friedman."
With the season now over, Cronin’s focus will be on retaining the talent they do have. They’ll have to cover for the loss of seniors Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, and potentially Skyy Clark if his bid for another year of eligibility is unsuccessful. A strong offseason with plenty of marquee additions, plus the return of some of their key underclassmen, can put the Bruins in position to bounce back next season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.