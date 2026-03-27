Why Next Season Could Be Cronin's Last at UCLA

Next season could mean a lot more for Mick Cronin than most people think.

Even though UCLA advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season, it is apparent that the program is not finding the level of success it once had. The Bruins’ last national championship came in 1995 , and it does not look like UCLA is anywhere close to contending for another one.

Men's Basketball Is Behind

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When looking at UCLA athletics as a whole, it is clear that both the football program and the men’s basketball program have struggled to keep pace with expectations. Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team looks poised to compete for a national championship, and UCLA has remained very competitive in several other sports.

To make matters worse for the men’s basketball program, the football team appears to be undergoing a major resurgence. All signs point to the football program becoming more competitive in the coming years. The same cannot necessarily be said about the basketball program.

Lack of Regional Success

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) reacts with head coach Mick Cronin in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Historically, UCLA stands head and shoulders above every school in California when it comes to basketball. Given the West Coast's large and talented recruiting market, the fact that UCLA has not achieved major success in recent years is concerning. As a result, some may begin to question whether changes are necessary.

One explanation for why UCLA has missed out on some prominent West Coast talent could be related to Cronin’s on- and off-court behavior. For example, during the Michigan State game, Cronin ejected Steven Jamerson following a questionable foul call. Situations like that can create a negative perception for recruits watching from afar.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That type of behavior could also affect potential transfers. With how competitive the transfer portal has become, even small concerns about a program’s environment can push players toward other schools. While Cronin is widely respected as a basketball coach, perception can still play a role in recruiting decisions.

UCLA’s Roster Must Be Strong

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With multiple seniors departing this offseason, the situation could become even more magnified. If UCLA is unable to build a competitive roster before next season begins, the scrutiny surrounding the program will likely increase.

Programs with the history and stature of UCLA should not struggle to attract talent year after year. Unfortunately, recent seasons have not provided much success to build upon. Because of that, Martin Jarmond may be forced to evaluate Cronin’s job security if next season ends in disappointment.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Cronin is a strong college basketball coach. However, if UCLA wants to keep pace with other elite programs across the country, adjustments may be needed soon. If they do not, the conversation about Cronin’s future at UCLA could grow much louder.