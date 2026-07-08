UCLA 5-Star Target Adan Diggs Garners Major Praise

The UCLA Bruins have been in the mix for a top high school recruit in the 2027 class, and he’s earning comparisons to a former March Madness foe.

Guard Adan Diggs, a 5-star guard who plays for Millennium High School in Arizona, has been gaining attention from the Bruins ahead of his senior season. Originally in the class of 2028, Diggs reclassified and entered the class of 2027. He has also heard from Kentucky, UNC, BYU, Duke, Kansas, and Houston.

Diggs’ Resume

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) looks to shoot over O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diggs is a fiesty, elite two-way guard who brings plenty of energy on both sides of the ball. As a sophomore, Diggs was named MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year after averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 guard also took part in the FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup, helping Team USA earn a silver medal with averages of 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Diggs would be a massive acquisition for head coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins’ staff. Cronin has struggled in recent years to acquire supreme talent out of high school, being forced to use the program’s massive NIL fund to snatch up talent through the transfer portal, but landing a player of Diggs’ caliber would give them a lead guard for the future if they are able to reach a deal.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Largely considered one of the best prospects in the country, Diggs has been earning comparisons to other energetic, havoc-wracking guards in the NBA. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi compared him to Jalen Suggs, who — as a member of Gonzaga — ironically sank a half-court buzzer-beater in the 2021 NCAA Tournament to knock off the Bruins in the Final Four. UCLA has yet to return to the Final Four since that moment.

April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) in the first half during the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Biancardi’s Comparison

“Both Diggs and Suggs -- who was sixth in the 2020 class -- are explosive, attacking guards with terrific positional size," Biancardi said.

"Diggs loves to use his versatile handle to create space and get to his spots when he sees an opening. Suggs may have been a slightly better passer in high school, but both are defensive bulldogs and can take over games. Suggs went on to author an all-time moment for Gonzaga, banking in a 40-footer to beat UCLA in the 2021 Final Four. Diggs has the same big-shot DNA, which is rare for a high schooler."

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) drives past O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bruins will hope for the best as they look to land the star amateur guard. As Mick Cronin’s tenure as head coach enters a pivotal stretch, landing a player of Diggs’ caliber could be a huge long-term development.