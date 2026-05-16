Crystal Ball Gives UCLA Secondary a Potential Boost

Bob Chesney has done an impressive job rebuilding the UCLA roster for next season while simultaneously building one of the stronger recruiting classes in the country for 2027. The Bruins currently have 18 players committed in the 2027 class, including seven four-star prospects and 11 three-star prospects.

Despite losing offensive tackle Jackson Hill , who flipped his commitment to Notre Dame, UCLA still holds the sixth-ranked recruiting class in the nation. The only programs currently ahead of the Bruins are Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, and Penn State.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has also done a strong job distributing the class evenly across position groups, with half of the commits on offense and half on defense, avoiding the roster imbalances that can create long-term depth problems.

One of the standout position groups in the class has been the secondary. Four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson is ranked 109th in the country, 12th among all cornerbacks nationally, and 11th in the state of California. Chesney has also added two four-star safeties to the class in Khalil Terry and Pole Moala. Now, it appears the secondary room could be adding one more piece.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trey Hopkins Crystal Ball

Trey Hopkins, a cornerback out of Pennsylvania, has recently been crystal balled to UCLA. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn issued a crystal ball for the Bruins with a confidence level of six, coinciding with Hopkins beginning his official visit to Westwood.

If Hopkins were to commit to UCLA, he would become the first player from the east coast to join the program in the Bob Chesney era of UCLA football.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the crystal ball is an encouraging sign for Chesney and the program, Hopkins still has official visits scheduled with Michigan State, Virginia Tech, and Penn State, meaning the recruitment is far from over.

UCLA will need to make a strong impression during this visit to separate itself from the other contenders.

Hopkins as a Prospect

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hopkins brings the kind of physical profile that stands out immediately at the position. He measures in at a legitimate 6 feet 2 inches and 200 pounds, with the length and athleticism that programs covet in the secondary at the college level.

As a junior this past season, Hopkins recorded 31 total tackles, 19 pass breakups, and one interception, numbers that reflect both his instincts in coverage and his ability to affect the game without necessarily forcing turnovers. The pass breakup total in particular stands out as a sign of a player who competes on the ball and understands how to play his position.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the college level, it is rare for a cornerback to step in and contribute meaningfully as a true freshman, and Hopkins is unlikely to be an exception to that rule. However, his size and athleticism give him the foundation to develop into a reliable backup option early in his career and potentially compete for a starting role by his sophomore or junior season.

For a program building its secondary from the ground up under a new coaching staff, adding a player with Hopkins' physical tools and competitive instincts is exactly the kind of long-term investment that pays dividends down the road.