UCLA Suffers Another Major Recruiting Blow

The news did not get any better for Bob Chesney and UCLA football in the days following Jackson Hill's commitment flip to Notre Dame. Linebacker Weston Port has decided to reopen his recruitment and will look for a new program going forward.

What makes Port's departure particularly notable is the circumstances surrounding his commitment. Port was originally part of the 2025 recruiting class but chose to serve a two-year LDS mission in Spain before arriving in Westwood. He had been expected to join the Bruins for the 2027 football season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Port addressed the decision in a statement posted to X/Twitter. "After careful thought and conversations with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and find the right program to continue my football career," he wrote. "I have a lot of respect for the coaches and players at UCLA and I wish Coach Chesney, his staff, and the program nothing but success moving forward. I have 6.5 months left on my mission in Spain and cannot wait to enroll in January after I return."

✌🏻[posted on behalf of weston port] pic.twitter.com/4U6koRkyO4 — ᴡᴇꜱᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) May 14, 2026

What UCLA Is Missing With Port

Greg Biggins of 247Sports painted a detailed picture of what Port brings to the field. Biggins described him as a tough, physical player who is strong against the run and instinctive in his reads. In terms of frame, Biggins drew a comparison to former UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau and projected Port as a traditional inside linebacker at the college level.

Biggins added that Port is a big hitter with a competitive edge to his game, while also showing comfort dropping into coverage and playing in space. He highlighted Port's work ethic and character off the field as standout traits and noted that he could see Port developing into a team captain down the road.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The UCLA Class Outlook

Despite the back-to-back losses of Hill and Port, Chesney has done an impressive job building the 2027 recruiting class since taking over as head coach. The Bruins currently rank sixth in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. While it is still early in the cycle, with most prospects in the class still finishing their junior years of high school, the overall body of work has been encouraging.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The linebacker position remains in good shape even with Port's departure. One of the top players in the class is Colton McKibben, a 4-star linebacker and the highest-ranked prospect out of the state of New Mexico. Chesney has also secured homegrown talent in 3-star commit Mike Davis Jr., along with Cain Brackney, a prospect out of Oklahoma. The depth at the position suggests the program can absorb the loss without a significant long-term impact on the class.