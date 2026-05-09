UCLA Enters Top 3 Nationally in National Recruiting Rankings

In Bob Chesney’s first-ever recruiting class, he has already made serious strides toward putting UCLA on the right path.

Right now, UCLA is ranked No. 3 in the country in recruiting according to 247Sports. This level of offseason success is unprecedented, as UCLA has never had a class this strong. But if there is one thing to take away from this, it is that UCLA is now operating among the elite.

UCLA is now only behind Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Bruins were able to jump USC in the rankings.

What UCLA Has Accomplished

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So far, UCLA has brought in seven 4-star recruits. Those players include George Toia, Juju Johnson , Jerry Outhouse Jr., Jackson Roper, Khalil Terry, Paul Moala, and Colton McKibben. Each of these players could become a major contributor once they eventually find the field.

It is also important to note that some of the 3-star recruits UCLA has landed could be considered four stars on any given day. The most notable include Godschoice Eboigbodin (89.00), Kingston Celifie (89.00), Jayshon Gibson (89.00), and Zac Fares (88.00).

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Each of the players mentioned could become difference-makers regardless of their star rating. When evaluating the film, even among the three-star prospects, it is clear UCLA has been able to identify talent at a very high level. That can only be a good thing for UCLA’s future.

Common Themes

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When evaluating everything UCLA has been able to accomplish this offseason, there are definitely a few things that stand out. For one, Chesney has made good on his promise to make UCLA the California mecca of football. In some ways, he has already started to accomplish that.

Considering UCLA’s struggles over the past few seasons, the Bruins had not positioned themselves as a program many young players wanted to play for. Programs like USC, Washington, and Oregon have traditionally dominated West Coast recruiting. But there has clearly been a shift.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only has UCLA been able to beat out those programs, but the Bruins have also beaten teams from across the country. One example is Terry, who flipped from Notre Dame to UCLA. The same can be said for Outhouse Jr ., who originally committed to Georgia before later flipping to UCLA.

This is becoming a growing trend within UCLA’s recruiting class, and there is a very good chance we continue seeing it happen moving forward. That is only possible because of what Bob Chesney has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time as UCLA’s head coach. It is a massive step in the right direction.