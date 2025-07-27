4-Star Forward Names Final 6, UCLA Still in Mix
Four-star 2026 Prolific Prep (Fla.) power forward Davion Adkins announced his top six schools ahead of his commitment. Adkins is the No. 36 player in the nation in his class, according to Rivals. The six schools he's weighing options on are UCLA, Auburn, Indiana, Houston, Kansas and Rutgers.
On3's Jamie Shaw evaluated Adkins at the NBPA Top-100 camp and said, "There might not have been a bigger presence at the front of the rim than Davion Adkins. The 6-foot-8 post player is a supreme rim protector, not only showing quick explosive burst, but also excellent timing.
"Offensively, Adkins plays out of the dunker spot. He is a high-flyer, and while needing others to set up his opportunities, he takes a consolidated approach to creating his advantages. He will need to expand his shooting touch, become a threat from outside of five feet offensively, but the presence he brings on defense erases a lot of mistakes.
"Adkins finished the week averaging 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field."
Mick Cronin and the Bruins threw Adkins an offer in late June.
How Good Is Adkins?
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated the highly-touted big man towards the end of 2024. This is what he had to say about Adkins:
"Adkins is one of the most naturally talented frontcourt prospects in the class of 2026 and while his tools have been glaring for some time now, he's just starting to turn potential into production at a more consistent rate. A long and athletic southpaw, Adkins is every bit of his listed 6-foot-8 with a massive 7-foot-2 wingspan, and huge hands. He's a bouncy vertical athlete and major lob threat who can rise-up for emphatic finishes.
"He also has soft natural touch and clear long-term shooting potential that should eventually allow him to stretch the floor both vertically and to the arc. Adkins is much more of a play finisher than he is a playmaker at this point. He's just starting to develop some footwork around the paint, but needs to continue getting stronger, raise his release point in the lane, improve his right hand, and ability to put the ball on the floor when facing up. Defensively, he can be an impactful rebounder and rim protector when he's fully locked in, but possesses plenty of other untapped potential on that end as well. The key though is maintain the motor and decisions in order to maximize those tools down the road."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another breaking news story again from us.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Bruins making Adkins' top six when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.