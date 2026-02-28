Bruins' Dent To Face Familiar Challenge Against Minnesota

The Bruins have gone through an immensely challenging season, in which they have found comebacks and upsets as well as disappointing flops on the biggest stages.

In-sync with the ups and downs of the season, UCLA star Donovan Dent has seen his fair share of breakout games and awful nights where shots fail to land and defense doesn't feel like normal.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) grabs a rebound away from Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

He just came off of one of those highs against USC, in which he exploded to carry the team to a blowout victory against their rival; however, he has had a pattern of issues in the past keeping momentum across games.

Now that every game could have the season in the balance for UCLA, Dent needs to break that pattern now, and there are many ways he can ensure that he does.

How Dent Can Break The Pattern Against Minnesota: Drive To The Paint

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) shoots over UCLA Bruins guards Trent Perry (0) and Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Against the Trojans Dent played out of his mind, sinking five of his three point attempts on the night, which made up half of his total 30 points.

If he could shoot like that every night then he would have no worries and neither would the team, but that is simply not the case: everybody has to miss at some point and have a rough night.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans and cheerleaders react after UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) scoring the winning basket in overtime against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

On Dent's rough nights he will often take many more three point attempts than healthy for the team, and the final score suffers from it.

Against Minnesota-whether he has a good shooting night or not-he will need to drive into the paint to ensure he can keep the score in UCLA's favor, and possibly win the game off of a layup like he did against Illinois.

How Dent Can Break The Pattern Against Minnesota: Fight In The Paint

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) drives to the basket past UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

In a similar way to winning on offense in the paint, Dent needs to be able to fight for rebounds in the paint and making sure that Minnesota cannot thrive off of second chance shots.

Rebounding has been an issue for the Bruins all season, but as one of the team's leaders he has the opportunity to step up just before March Madness starts and get the team back on track.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) tries to score between UCLA guards Donovan Dent (left) and Eric Freeny (8) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Then not only will the team, and Dent, be better off for their match against Minnesota, but they will be much better come March Madness, in which he will continue to have a huge role in UCLA's interesting odds surrounding the tournament.

