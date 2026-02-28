Bruins' Dent To Face Familiar Challenge Against Minnesota
In this story:
The Bruins have gone through an immensely challenging season, in which they have found comebacks and upsets as well as disappointing flops on the biggest stages.
In-sync with the ups and downs of the season, UCLA star Donovan Dent has seen his fair share of breakout games and awful nights where shots fail to land and defense doesn't feel like normal.
He just came off of one of those highs against USC, in which he exploded to carry the team to a blowout victory against their rival; however, he has had a pattern of issues in the past keeping momentum across games.
Now that every game could have the season in the balance for UCLA, Dent needs to break that pattern now, and there are many ways he can ensure that he does.
How Dent Can Break The Pattern Against Minnesota: Drive To The Paint
- Against the Trojans Dent played out of his mind, sinking five of his three point attempts on the night, which made up half of his total 30 points.
- If he could shoot like that every night then he would have no worries and neither would the team, but that is simply not the case: everybody has to miss at some point and have a rough night.
- On Dent's rough nights he will often take many more three point attempts than healthy for the team, and the final score suffers from it.
- Against Minnesota-whether he has a good shooting night or not-he will need to drive into the paint to ensure he can keep the score in UCLA's favor, and possibly win the game off of a layup like he did against Illinois.
How Dent Can Break The Pattern Against Minnesota: Fight In The Paint
- In a similar way to winning on offense in the paint, Dent needs to be able to fight for rebounds in the paint and making sure that Minnesota cannot thrive off of second chance shots.
- Rebounding has been an issue for the Bruins all season, but as one of the team's leaders he has the opportunity to step up just before March Madness starts and get the team back on track.
- Then not only will the team, and Dent, be better off for their match against Minnesota, but they will be much better come March Madness, in which he will continue to have a huge role in UCLA's interesting odds surrounding the tournament.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook pageWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW