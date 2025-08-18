UCLA Bruins Actively Pursuing Committed 2026 QB
The UCLA Bruins have been on a roller coaster when it comes to the 2026 class at the QB position.
Oscar Rios was a guy that the UCLA Bruins were targeting heavily in the 2026 recruiting class that entirely fell through. Rios is a guy that the Bruins truly believed would commit to them and their program, but it is safe to say things fell through. He was previously committed to thePurdue Boilermakers, but would later announce he would be de-committing. Following his de-commitment, the Bruins target would set up some official visits.
He visited three programs officially, as he announced he would be visiting the UCLA Bruins, the Arizona Wildcats, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Following the visits, the talented prospect cut his list down to two programs. Those two programs are the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins, for which he made his commitment following Elite 11. It seemed to be the Bruins as the leader, but after many different reports surrounding the Iamaleava family, the Bruins had many different things they had to fight off, as a big thing for the talented prospect was seeing the field early in his career.
He would later announce his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats, which left the Bruins will little to no choices left. The Bruins put all of their eggs into the basket for Oscar Rios, and they fell short, which means they needed to re-evaluate QBs and indeed they did. The Bruins recently offered a committed QB that they are targeting.
The Bruins offered many different players in the class of 2026 class at the QB position, but this time it is late in the cycle, which is something they haven't done since Rios committed in June. The player that they offered is Mater Dei High School quarterback and Wisconsin QB commit in the 2026 class Ryan Hopkins. Hopkins committed to the Wisconsin Badgers back in April, and has remained loyal since, but his commitment to the Badgers seems to be in jeopardy, as the Bruins wants to keep their in-state talent home. They are making a major push, with hopes of him becoming the 24th commit in the class, which makes the buzz around him being on a possible flip watch entirely true.
The Bruins have hopes of getting him on campus sooner rather than later with the season coming up and the opportunity being perfect.
