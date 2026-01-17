Predicting How UCLA Starters Could Fare vs. Ohio State

After a very spotty UCLA performances the game prior, the Bruins will have a lot to overcome in this one.

UCLA’s lineup has been all over the place, so these predictions will only include players who are confirmed to play. That means both Xavier Booker and Skyy Clark are left off this list, as Clark is listed as doubtful and Booker has seen very limited minutes. Lets get right into it.

Donovan Dent | G

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has really struggled this season, which has been a common theme in articles like this. While we have held out for him, time and time again, he has simply let us down. This was highlighted in the game prior, where Dent would score 0 points while playing 30 minutes, shooting 0-of-6.

While he was dealing with an injury throughout that game, he earned the benefit of the doubt. Still, Dent has not lived up to his million-dollar price tag , and something needs to give. Ohio State is a very good team, and if Dent has a similar performance, serious questions will be raised.

Prediction: 11 PTS, 5 AST, 2 REB

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The leading scorer this season from the Bruins has been up-and-down as of late. However, his excellent performance against Penn State tells a different story, giving us hope that he will continue this momentum vs Ohio State. He scored 21-points while dealing with the flu, impressive to say the least.

If Tyler Bilodeau struggles in this one, UCLA could be in trouble. His scoring needs to match the likes of Bruce Thornton, who, on the season, is averaging 20.1 points, accounting for a fourth of Ohio State's total offense. Bilodeau needs to play well, as the Bruins don't have many players who can match that firepower.

Prediction: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr did not have a good game against Penn State, scoring just two points in 15 minutes. Dailey Jr will need to have a short memory in this one, as his impact will be needed the most. Entering this game, Ohio State is averaging 4.1 more rebounds than UCLA, which will be the turning point in this one.

If Dailey Jr is able to grab 7-plus rebounds in this one UCLA could be sitting very good. However, this relies on what version of Dailey Jr we will be getting. At times he looks like UCLA's best player, other times not so much.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST

Trent Perry | G

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has quickly emerged as the Bruins' best and most consistent scorer since entering the starting lineup with Skyy Clark missing time due to injury. His scoring has allowed UCLA to keep games close early on, something that was missing previously.

After his 30-point performance, it’s clear Perry has found a rhythm. In the three games he’s started, he’s been the Bruins’ leading scorer in two of them, averaging 20.3 points per game over that stretch. That production will be much needed in this matchup.

Prediction: 17 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

