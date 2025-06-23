EXCLUSIVE: Why UCLA Stand Out to Dorian Franklin
The UCLA Bruins have started to build their 2027 recruiting board with one of the better defensive backs in the 2027 recruiting class coming to mind. That prospect is Dorian Franklin from St. John Bosco High School. The talented defensive back has many schools that have started to stand out in his recruitment.
He details who is standing out and more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"There are a few schools standing out to me at the moment, UCLA being one of them. Schools like UCLA, Colorado State, and Sacramento State that have already offered me continue to show relentless interest and support," the California high school star confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Ever since I received the UCLA offer a couple of weeks ago, I have been to their tournament, a Redlands camp with Coach Martin and Coach Lynn, and their own camp on the 17th. At each of those events, I was able to grow closer with them and work with both coaches. They coached me up after reps and taught me different techniques they wanted to see. I have been having strong conversations with several other programs. They have not offered yet, but I understand every school moves at its own pace. I am staying patient and focused as we continue to learn more about each other. Some are just being introduced to me this offseason. At the end of the day, I want that program that’s sure about wanting me."
He would then jump into conversation about where the Bruins stand in his recruitment
"UCLA definitely stands high on my list right now. The academics, the football program, and the coaching staff all play major roles in helping me decide where I want to go to school. UCLA, being the number one public university in the nation, checks a major box for me academically. On the football side, the program is trending upward, and that is something I would want to be a part of. I have had the chance to build early relationships with Coach Demetrice Martin and Coach Gabe Lynn, and that is something I really value."
Despite the Bruins holding a great position, the talented prospect made sure to confirm that he has plenty of respect for what the other prospects are building.
"At the same time, I have a lot of respect for what other programs across the country are building as well. There are several schools I am learning about that also offer a great mix of football, academics, and support for student-athletes. I am staying open as I continue to grow in this process, but UCLA has definitely made a strong impression early and continues to be a school that checks a lot of boxes for me. While I am open to schools all across the country, the ability to visit UCLA more often has helped me build those connections sooner. All of these factors are key for me when it comes to choosing where I will attend college."
