EXCLUSIVE: Dorian Franklin Talks UCLA Bruins' Coaching Staff
The UCLA Bruins have started to identify their 2027 recruiting targets, including the defensive back positions. The Bruins have done a great job in the 2027 class, as they have offered many of their top targets already.
This includes Dorian Franklin, who has been named as one of the top players in the 2027 class, due to his outstanding season as a sophmore. Franklin currently plays at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. Franklin recently received his offer from UCLA and would catch up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss which coaches he is looking forward to building a relationship with the most and why.
"I already have a strong relationship with Coach Marshawn Friloux, the Director of Recruiting at UCLA. He is someone I have known for a long time, and having that connection means a lot," the recruit confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI. "I am also looking forward to building a closer relationship with Coach Demetrice Martin and Coach Gabe Lynn. These are two high-level coaches who have been around the game at the highest level, both as players and coaches."
"Coach Martin has developed some of the top defensive backs in the country, including Christian Gonzalez, Darnay Holmes, and Khyree Jackson. His track record speaks for itself, and he is known for being one of the best in the country at developing DBs. Coach Lynn played college football at the University of Oklahoma, so he understands exactly what it is like to be in my position. He has also worked at the NFL level with the Washington Commanders and coached under Coach Prime at Colorado. There is no doubt he brings a deep level of knowledge and perspective. To be able to sit down, learn the game, and be coached up by both of them would be an amazing opportunity. I am excited to continue growing those relationships."
There are many outstanding recruits at this time, and Franklin has emerged as one of them. It is no secret that the home state Bruins will be looking to bring home the St. John Bosco talent to UCLA.
The talented prospect holds many offers, including the Sacramento State Hornets, the Georgia State Panthers, and the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins will have plenty of competition, but will have the chance to fight them all off with the last relationship he has with coach Friloux. When he is officially able to talk to the coaches, the Bruins could very well be a top school.
