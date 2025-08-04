Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 13, Washington
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 13, 2025
Team Record: 6-4 (3-4)
Opponent: vs Washington - 3-7 (1-6)
Big Ten Standing: 11th
Week 13 vs Washington Huskies
The Bruins edged out a win against the Big Ten's worst team (in simulation), defeating Washington 31-25 behind a formidable Huskies fourth-quarter. UCLA's offense was nearly non-existent as the Bruins totaled just 382 total yards compared to Washington's 459.
The game was even at seven after the first quarter and UCLA took the edge in the second quarter, going into halftime up 21-14. The Bruins scored another touchdown in the third quarter and were up two touchdowns going into the final frame. Despite outscoring UCLA 11-3 in the fourth, the Husies were held off by UCLA.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava had easily his worst game of the season. He was held to just 283 yards on 21-of-40 (52%) completions, zero touchdowns and an interception. He scrambled 14 times and ran for just 23 yards.
UCLA was carried by Jaivian Thomas. Now the Bruins' most consistent offensive player of the season in the simulation, Thomas gutted out three touchdowns and 76 yards on 17 carries. His longest rush was 21 yards and he broke two tackles on his way to 32 yards after contact.
Despite Iamaleava not finding anyone in the end zone, Rico Flores Jr. had yet another solid game, catching six passes for 102 yards (17.0 average). Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Jake Renda were right behind him with five receptions each for 77 and 51 yards, respectively.
The defense was UCLA's saving grace in this game. Despite giving up nearly 500 Washington offensive yards, it did force two turnovers, including an Andre Jordan Jr. pick-six that likely made all the difference in the game. Jalen Woods had eight tackles, one of them being for a loss. Robert Stafford was responsible for the second turnover, an interception.
This is a massive win for the Bruins as they will now finish above .500 regardless of the result of next week's game against No. 13 USC and whichever bowl game they play in. According to the game, UCLA is projected to be playing in the Gasparilla Bowl against No. 24-ranked Duke.
