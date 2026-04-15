UCLA Hosts NC State Transfer Guard on Visit

The UCLA Bruins are hosting a high-impact transfer portal guard this week, as NC State transfer Matt Able is visiting Westwood to meet with head coach Mick Cronin.

Able spent his freshman season with the Wolfpack, averaging 8.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 41 percent from the floor, and 35 percent from three-point range on over four attempts per game from downtown. Able — who stands at 6-foot-6 — entered the transfer portal after having an impact as a freshman, and is now searching for a new home to take a leap as a sophomore.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bruins could benefit from Able’s skill set. A willing shooter and capable defender, Able will fit in nicely if UCLA is able to land him. So far, Cronin has brought in Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty, Auburn transfer Filip Jovic, and Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura through the transfer portal. If Able signs with the team, he’ll be the fourth key addition of the offseason.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Losses

UCLA is suffering several key losses, however, as it is losing Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau to limits on eligibility and Skyy Clark to the transfer portal. Dent averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game as the team’s offensive engine. Bilodeau was UCLA’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per contest, and Clark averaged 11.5 points and was arguably the team’s best perimeter defender.

With a lot of production departing from the program, Cronin has to attack the transfer portal hard to fill those holes with immediate impact pieces, which Able could be a part of if he signs with the team. It won’t be easy replacing arguably the team’s three best players from last season, but Cronin has been highly active in the portal so far, and there are no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Guard Depth

Able would also add to the team’s guard depth if he signs. Trent Perry, Brandon Williams, and Eric Freeny all re-signed with UCLA for next season, alongside forwards Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. Additionally, the signing of Petty has already made UCLA’s guard room deeper, so bringing in Able would give the Bruins one of the more productive backcourts in the Big Ten.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins will continue to do their work in the portal as they try to get back on track following a strange 2025-26 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA goes into every season with lofty expectations, and they’ll look to meet those next season as long as they continue to have a strong offseason with numerous high-impact additions.