Insider Pegs UCLA as Mid Tier College Football Team
One of the hottest topics of conversation entering the college football season is DeShaun Foster, Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins.
Despite all the momentum Foster has cultivated in the offseason, including the seismic transfer addition of Iamaleava, a former Tennessee redshirt freshman who led the Vols to their first-ever college football playoff in the SEC, national pundits still aren't bullish on the Bruins entering the season.
ESPN college football reporter David Hale released a composite college football team tier list and the Bruins were ranked in his 12th tier, the "Even Stevens," along with six other teams -- Arkansas, Boston College, Cal, Kentucky, Maryland and Michigan State.
Here's what he had to say about the Bruins and each team in their tier:
"UCLA is 66-64 in the playoff era, averaging 29.6 points and surrendering 29.1 points against FBS opposition. In the playoff era, BC has finished with either six or seven wins nine times. Arkansas is 30-31 under Sam Pittman. Not counting the COVID-19 season, it's 20-21 vs. FBS teams. The Hogs are 21-9 vs. teams with a losing record and 9-22 vs. teams with a winning record.
"Cal has finished with between five and seven wins six times in the playoff era, and it has 61 games (fifth most nationally) decided by a touchdown or less. Since 2018, Michigan State is 41-41 -- though that includes seasons of 11-2 and 4-8.
"Since Mark Stoops' second year, Kentucky is 65-63 vs. FBS opponents. From 2015 to 2023, the Wildcats were 31-29 in SEC play. Now, Oscar Wilde said that consistency was the last refuge of the unimaginative, but The Rock said success was more about consistency than greatness. Who are you going to believe -- some long-dead writer or the star of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'?"
Bruins Slide in Big Ten Power Rankings
ESPN released a complete Big Ten Conference preview along with conference rankings and the national sports outlet pegs the Bruins and transfer quarterback as one of the biggest stories to watch along with the Big Ten's playoff race.
The Bruins are 14th on ESPN's conference power rankings. While the placement is pretty low considering just how much momentum UCLA has entering the season, the site acknowledges that they could shoot up the rankings if Iamaleava has the season many expect him to have:
"The Bruins have gone all-in on quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the Tennessee transfer whose return home could signal a shift in how UCLA will operate under coach DeShaun Foster. If Iamaleava meets expectations and a defense with many new players and coaches shines, UCLA could rise in these rankings after a season where it had wins against Iowa and Nebraska."
