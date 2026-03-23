Evaluating Mick Cronin’s March Madness Resume with UCLA

UCLA saw its strange up-and-down season come to an end on Sunday, falling to the 2-seed UConn Huskies in the Round of 32.

With seven seasons under Mick Cronin's helm, UCLA has failed to live up to lofty expectations in the tournament year after year. Here’s a look at UCLA’s NCAA Tournament resume under Cronin’s leadership.

2021: UCLA Goes On Thrilling Run to the Final Four as an 11 Seed

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells to his players during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Images | IndyStar-Imagn Images

There was no NCAA Tournament in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so 2021 was Cronin’s first crack at the title with UCLA. Entering the tournament as an 11 seed, UCLA went on a thrilling run to the Final Four, where they would be defeated 93-90 by Gonzaga thanks to Jalen Suggs’ iconic half-court buzzer-beater.

Despite the disappointing ending, the foundation was laid for UCLA to succeed in the coming years with Cronin at the helm.

2022: UCLA Falls in the Sweet Sixteen

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) reacts as time runs out in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-Imagn Images | Mitchell Leff-Imagn Images

Cronin’s Bruins made it back to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 after their Final Four run and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after entering the tournament as a 4 seed.

The Bruins battled through injuries to some of its star players — most notably Jaime Jaquez — but were unable to get past the Sweet Sixteen, falling 73-66 to UNC.

2023: Bruins Lose in the Sweet Sixteen for Second-Straight Season

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Abramo Canka (1) consoles guard Amari Bailey (5) after their loss against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Entering the tournament as a 2-seed this time, Cronin’s Bruins looked to avenge their defeat in the Sweet Sixteen and get to the Elite Eight.

Unfortunately, the Bruins would once again deal with injuries, this time involving Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona, and fall in the Sweet Sixteen 79-76 to Gonzaga, the second time in three seasons that the Bulldogs knocked them out of the tournament.

2025: Bruins Fall in Round of 32 One Season After Missing the Tournament

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The 2023-24 season was a lost cause for the Bruins, as they went 16-17 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament entirely. They would rebound the following year to get back to the tournament, where they entered as a 7 seed.

However, the Bruins wouldn’t make it out of the first weekend, falling 67-58 to Tennessee in the Round of 32 for another disappointing defeat.

2026: Bruins Knocked Off in Second Round for Second-Straight Season

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Battling through injuries once again, this time to Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, the Bruins were knocked off 73-57 by the UConn Huskies in the second round of the tournament.

The Bruins fought through an up-and-down season with no shortage of controversy to make the tournament, but were unable to escape the first weekend once again.