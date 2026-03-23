Evaluating Mick Cronin’s March Madness Resume with UCLA
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UCLA saw its strange up-and-down season come to an end on Sunday, falling to the 2-seed UConn Huskies in the Round of 32.
With seven seasons under Mick Cronin's helm, UCLA has failed to live up to lofty expectations in the tournament year after year. Here’s a look at UCLA’s NCAA Tournament resume under Cronin’s leadership.
2021: UCLA Goes On Thrilling Run to the Final Four as an 11 Seed
There was no NCAA Tournament in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so 2021 was Cronin’s first crack at the title with UCLA. Entering the tournament as an 11 seed, UCLA went on a thrilling run to the Final Four, where they would be defeated 93-90 by Gonzaga thanks to Jalen Suggs’ iconic half-court buzzer-beater.
Despite the disappointing ending, the foundation was laid for UCLA to succeed in the coming years with Cronin at the helm.
2022: UCLA Falls in the Sweet Sixteen
Cronin’s Bruins made it back to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 after their Final Four run and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after entering the tournament as a 4 seed.
The Bruins battled through injuries to some of its star players — most notably Jaime Jaquez — but were unable to get past the Sweet Sixteen, falling 73-66 to UNC.
2023: Bruins Lose in the Sweet Sixteen for Second-Straight Season
Entering the tournament as a 2-seed this time, Cronin’s Bruins looked to avenge their defeat in the Sweet Sixteen and get to the Elite Eight.
Unfortunately, the Bruins would once again deal with injuries, this time involving Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona, and fall in the Sweet Sixteen 79-76 to Gonzaga, the second time in three seasons that the Bulldogs knocked them out of the tournament.
2025: Bruins Fall in Round of 32 One Season After Missing the Tournament
The 2023-24 season was a lost cause for the Bruins, as they went 16-17 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament entirely. They would rebound the following year to get back to the tournament, where they entered as a 7 seed.
However, the Bruins wouldn’t make it out of the first weekend, falling 67-58 to Tennessee in the Round of 32 for another disappointing defeat.
2026: Bruins Knocked Off in Second Round for Second-Straight Season
Battling through injuries once again, this time to Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, the Bruins were knocked off 73-57 by the UConn Huskies in the second round of the tournament.
The Bruins fought through an up-and-down season with no shortage of controversy to make the tournament, but were unable to escape the first weekend once again.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.