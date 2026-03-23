Three Observations From UCLA's Loss to UConn
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UCLA’s basketball season has now come to an end following its 73-57 loss to the UConn Huskies.
The Bruins were competitive for most of the game, but the second half told a different story. UConn outscored UCLA 35-24 in the half, where the Bruins looked utterly helpless. It was clear that the absence of Tyler Bilodeau weighed more heavily than many expected.
UCLA's Depth Was The Issue
Even though the season is over and UCLA will likely have a fresh lineup next year, it is still worth mentioning how poorly UCLA’s depth performed. If Mick Cronin is unable to find role players in the transfer portal or through this year’s recruiting class, UCLA could find itself in a very similar situation.
All season, depth has been UCLA’s biggest flaw. Against UConn, the Bruins’ bench scored just five points, with two from Steven Jamerson and three from Brandon Williams. In comparison, UConn received 17 points from its bench. It was clear UCLA was outmatched in that area.
Trent Perry Did UCLA No Favors
This was a strong season overall for Trent Perry, but he struggled in this game. Perry played 32 minutes and scored five points on 2-for-8 shooting. What was most concerning were his three personal fouls and two turnovers that allowed UConn to build momentum.
What was frustrating about his performance was his lack of confidence. Once known for his strong three-point shooting, Perry attempted only two shots from beyond the arc. At a minimum, he should be taking closer to five, given his ability. It was simply a rough game for Perry.
UCLA is Going to Miss Bilodeau
As mentioned earlier, the Bruins struggled offensively against strong competition without Bilodeau. When UCLA went through scoring droughts, it did not have its go-to scorer available to stop the slide. His absence proved crucial in the loss.
With Bilodeau expected to leave for the NBA draft as a senior, UCLA will need to figure out how to build a more balanced roster next season. When teams become too top-heavy, results like this can happen. Now it is up to Cronin to build the team for the future.
Overall, this was a disappointing end to the season. UCLA fought hard, but when push came to shove, the Bruins proved Cronin’s earlier description correct when he referred to the team as having a “glass jaw.” When faced with adversity, UCLA simply could not respond.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.