UCLA Nation Erupts After UCLA’s Biggest Standouts Against Cal

​College football fans all around the country had things to say about UCLA in their X win against Cal in Week One. This UCLA team looks like it could have something special, and Bruins fans seem to agree.

​Sammy Omosigho Made an Impressive Introduction

Sammy O such a blessing for Ucla to land. For both parties. Buddy gonna be like a Carson Schwesinger this year for Bruins — Ryan Schoenke (@RSchoenke) September 6, 2026

Sammy Omosigho is EVERYWHERE — Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) September 6, 2026

​UCLA fans quickly got to know linebacker Sammy Omosigho, who finished with 14 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, and a forced fumble that the Bruins recovered—a very solid night for the Oklahoma transfer.

UCLA looks much better defending options in open space, survives a Cal red-zone opportunity, and settles for a field goal. Shoutout to Sammy Omosigho — Jacob Nguyen (@JNguyen_DB) September 6, 2026

​On just about every play that Cal ran, it seemed like Omosigho was in on or near the end of the play. He was named a permanent captain for UCLA before the season opener, and it’s easy to see why. Moving forward, he’ll be a major playmaker on this Bruins’ defense.

​Mikey Matthews Caught Some Attention

Mikey Matthews just cooked his old Cal teammates — FNF NFL (@fnfantasyleeg) September 6, 2026

Mikey Matthews has been excellent in this half. Man, if Nico hits him in stride, that's a TD — Michael Hanna (@MHtweets18) September 6, 2026

​This UCLA offense looked much better than what fans witnessed last season, and returning receiver Mikey Matthews was a central part of that resurgence. Matthews ended the night with 88 yards on 4 receptions, including a massive 43-yard catch that set the Bruins up for a late field goal to end the half.

Mikey Matthews has been excellent in this half. Man, if Nico hits him in stride, that's a TD — Michael Hanna (@MHtweets18) September 6, 2026

​From what we saw in Week One, I wouldn’t bat an eye if Matthews went on to lead the team in receiving this season. It seemed as if Nico Iamaleava looked his way often, and the connection between the two could blossom into something special for the Bruins this season.

​Wayne Knight Could Be a Fan Favorite

Wayne Knight will be playing on Sundays — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) September 6, 2026

​The Bruins showed a strong run game in Week One, and Wayne Knight was a major part of that. After transferring in from James Madison, it was speculated that Knight would become a star for the Bruins. While he didn’t receive the same amount of volume as he did with the Dukes, he certainly made the most of each one.

How did Wayne Knight get overlooked by so many? Because he’s 5-7. Thanks to the transfer portal, the nation is seeing a terrific running back who was at James Madison. UCLA is up 38-24. 2:58 left. The Rose Bowl next week is going to have some fans showing up. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 6, 2026

​Knight had a quiet first half, but still managed to average 8.9 yards per carry, propelling the Bruins over the Golden Bears with a hat trick of crucial touchdowns in the Bruins' win on the road.

Not to overreact but UCLA is winning the natty and Wayne Knight winning heisman — Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) September 6, 2026

Wayne Knight are you real — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) September 6, 2026

It’s shaping up to be a fun season for the Bruins, and many players on this roster showed out in UCLA’s 45-24 win over Cal. The Bruins offense looks like it could be something special in the Big Ten, and expectations just got even larger for Bob Chesney and Co.

Their next opponent will be at home as they take on the San Diego State Aztecs. If their run game gets it going like it did tonight, Westwood is going to be roaring next Saturday.