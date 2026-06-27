Evaluating the Risk and Reward of UCLA’s Transfer Class

UCLA's use of the transfer portal to improve its football roster this offseason has been well documented. The Bruins have 41 experienced college players joining the team for the 2026 season, among the most in the country.

With all that roster turnover, many of them will play significant roles and need to perform to their expectations. It's a big risk and always a gamble, but sometimes a high reward. Here are a few of UCLA's biggest gambles in the portal during this cycle.

WR Semaj Morgan

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) runs the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This might be a bit of a controversial pick, as Morgan has been highlighted as a potential playmaker for the Bruins throughout the offseason and spring practices. However, that's exactly what makes him a gamble. His outlook and expectations are mostly based on his potential rather than his actual accomplishments.

Morgan spent his first three years of college football with the University of Michigan, winning a national championship as a freshman. Yet, he was less of a factor in the offense and more of a contributor on special teams during his tenure in Ann Arbor. At UCLA, he may need to be more of a contributor to the offense, but he doesn't have much of a previous track record in that capacity.

OL Derek Osman

Harvard OL Derek Osman is expected to transfer to UCLA, a source tells @On3sports.



He's set to arrive on his official visit with the Bruins on Tuesday. https://t.co/QKQXsLpgiv https://t.co/Eli5SNFguS pic.twitter.com/BCpTJyvhbp — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 5, 2026

Since the transfer portal became a normal aspect of the offseason, recruiting cycle, and roster building, we've seen several players make the jump from high-performing players at the FCS, Division II, and Division III levels to FBS hopefuls with mixed results. UCLA is hoping Osman can be one of the success stories, and playing on the offensive line seems to breed positive results.

The Harvard transfer will get plenty of chances to make a name for himself as UCLA looks to establish a better offensive line group than it has in recent seasons. Osman is a former All-Ivy League player but only has one full season under his belt as a starter, so the smoothness of his transition to the Big Ten is pure guesswork until he hits the field in a live game environment.

TE Harry Lodge

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Harry Lodge (89) attempts to catch the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Antavious Lane (1) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lodge is one of several tight ends the Bruins have added through the transfer portal this offseason, and any of them could emerge as the top guy. He's had an interesting career, spending most of his time at Wake Forest but briefly transferring to Georgia Tech before returning to the Demon Deacons .

The gamble here is that no one really knows what Lodge is bringing or how much he'll be able to contribute. He has very little playing time throughout his career, and his best season was derailed by an injury. Yet, he may be asked to do more for UCLA, depending on how the competition takes shape.

DB Dante Lovett

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dante Lovett (1) runs after his interception against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lovett is another player who has yet to prove himself at the college level, even through three seasons at Virginia Tech. His best season came as a sophomore in 2024, when he had 20 tackles and an interception, but he regressed in 2025 with just six tackles. UCLA is taking a chance on his potential once he puts it all together.

Even though it's a gamble, the Bruins seem to like the pieces in their secondary enough to rely on the best of the best. So if Lovett plays a big role this season, he'll probably have earned it. But there's also the chance he doesn't get on the field.