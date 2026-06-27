Evaluating the Risk and Reward of UCLA’s Transfer Class
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UCLA's use of the transfer portal to improve its football roster this offseason has been well documented. The Bruins have 41 experienced college players joining the team for the 2026 season, among the most in the country.
With all that roster turnover, many of them will play significant roles and need to perform to their expectations. It's a big risk and always a gamble, but sometimes a high reward. Here are a few of UCLA's biggest gambles in the portal during this cycle.
WR Semaj Morgan
This might be a bit of a controversial pick, as Morgan has been highlighted as a potential playmaker for the Bruins throughout the offseason and spring practices. However, that's exactly what makes him a gamble. His outlook and expectations are mostly based on his potential rather than his actual accomplishments.
Morgan spent his first three years of college football with the University of Michigan, winning a national championship as a freshman. Yet, he was less of a factor in the offense and more of a contributor on special teams during his tenure in Ann Arbor. At UCLA, he may need to be more of a contributor to the offense, but he doesn't have much of a previous track record in that capacity.
OL Derek Osman
Since the transfer portal became a normal aspect of the offseason, recruiting cycle, and roster building, we've seen several players make the jump from high-performing players at the FCS, Division II, and Division III levels to FBS hopefuls with mixed results. UCLA is hoping Osman can be one of the success stories, and playing on the offensive line seems to breed positive results.
The Harvard transfer will get plenty of chances to make a name for himself as UCLA looks to establish a better offensive line group than it has in recent seasons. Osman is a former All-Ivy League player but only has one full season under his belt as a starter, so the smoothness of his transition to the Big Ten is pure guesswork until he hits the field in a live game environment.
TE Harry Lodge
Lodge is one of several tight ends the Bruins have added through the transfer portal this offseason, and any of them could emerge as the top guy. He's had an interesting career, spending most of his time at Wake Forest but briefly transferring to Georgia Tech before returning to the Demon Deacons.
The gamble here is that no one really knows what Lodge is bringing or how much he'll be able to contribute. He has very little playing time throughout his career, and his best season was derailed by an injury. Yet, he may be asked to do more for UCLA, depending on how the competition takes shape.
DB Dante Lovett
Lovett is another player who has yet to prove himself at the college level, even through three seasons at Virginia Tech. His best season came as a sophomore in 2024, when he had 20 tackles and an interception, but he regressed in 2025 with just six tackles. UCLA is taking a chance on his potential once he puts it all together.
Even though it's a gamble, the Bruins seem to like the pieces in their secondary enough to rely on the best of the best. So if Lovett plays a big role this season, he'll probably have earned it. But there's also the chance he doesn't get on the field.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.