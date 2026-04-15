Evaluating Strength of UCLA's Frontcourt Next Season
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One thing has been clear: UCLA has prioritized its frontcourt this offseason.
Last season, UCLA’s frontcourt struggled mightily. The Bruins were ranked near the bottom of the country in rebounding and fielded one of the weakest defenses of the Mick Cronin era. It’s safe to say there was a lot of work to be done in the paint.
Eric Dailey Jr | Head of the Table
Eric Dailey Jr. will be the anchor of UCLA’s frontcourt next season — there’s no doubt about it. As one of the few upperclassmen on the roster and a player with the potential to be among the best at his position nationally, he holds the keys to UCLA’s success.
Even with a now-crowded frontcourt, Dailey Jr. is expected to log heavy minutes at small forward. His ability to generate consistent offense without relying on others makes him a clear-cut starter heading into next season.
Xavier Booker | High-Ceiling Starter
Xavier Booker had an up-and-down season, but much of that can be attributed to being forced into a center role — a position he was not naturally suited for. Despite that, his offensive upside remained evident and often helped offset defensive inconsistencies.
Booker is still likely to start, but his role could fluctuate depending on matchups and defensive development. With UCLA adding significant size and depth in the frontcourt, his minutes are no longer guaranteed if those struggles persist.
Filip Jovic | Starter at PF
Filip Jovic should see a major role right away. While still relatively unproven, he is one of the more talented additions UCLA secured this offseason and should have no issue carving out consistent minutes behind — or even alongside — Booker.
There is also a strong possibility that Jovic earns starting minutes at power forward. If Booker shifts back to center, that opens the door for Jovic to thrive in a more natural role, where his production and efficiency can stand out.
Sergej Macura | High-Minute Role Player
Sergej Macura is the other key addition. While he may be the lowest-ranked transfer in UCLA’s class, his impact should not be overlooked. His physicality and defensive presence make him an ideal fit in Cronin’s system.
Last season, Macura averaged just 18.5 minutes per game but still pulled down 4.8 rebounds per contest — a number that would have ranked near the top of UCLA’s roster. His presence adds versatility and toughness, especially on defense.
Other names to watch include Brandon Williams, Joe Philion, and Javonte Floyd. However, given how loaded UCLA’s frontcourt has become, it is unlikely they will see extended minutes early on.
That said, each has the potential to emerge as a key rotational piece — and possibly provide UCLA with an edge it simply didn’t have last season.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.