Evaluating Strength of UCLA's Frontcourt Next Season

One thing has been clear: UCLA has prioritized its frontcourt this offseason.

Last season, UCLA’s frontcourt struggled mightily. The Bruins were ranked near the bottom of the country in rebounding and fielded one of the weakest defenses of the Mick Cronin era. It’s safe to say there was a lot of work to be done in the paint.

Eric Dailey Jr | Head of the Table

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr . will be the anchor of UCLA’s frontcourt next season — there’s no doubt about it. As one of the few upperclassmen on the roster and a player with the potential to be among the best at his position nationally, he holds the keys to UCLA’s success.

Even with a now-crowded frontcourt, Dailey Jr. is expected to log heavy minutes at small forward. His ability to generate consistent offense without relying on others makes him a clear-cut starter heading into next season.

Xavier Booker | High-Ceiling Starter

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker had an up-and-down season, but much of that can be attributed to being forced into a center role — a position he was not naturally suited for. Despite that, his offensive upside remained evident and often helped offset defensive inconsistencies.

Booker is still likely to start, but his role could fluctuate depending on matchups and defensive development. With UCLA adding significant size and depth in the frontcourt, his minutes are no longer guaranteed if those struggles persist.

Filip Jovic | Starter at PF

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Filip Jovic should see a major role right away. While still relatively unproven, he is one of the more talented additions UCLA secured this offseason and should have no issue carving out consistent minutes behind — or even alongside — Booker.

There is also a strong possibility that Jovic earns starting minutes at power forward. If Booker shifts back to center, that opens the door for Jovic to thrive in a more natural role, where his production and efficiency can stand out.

Sergej Macura | High-Minute Role Player

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sergej Macura is the other key addition. While he may be the lowest-ranked transfer in UCLA’s class, his impact should not be overlooked. His physicality and defensive presence make him an ideal fit in Cronin’s system.

Last season, Macura averaged just 18.5 minutes per game but still pulled down 4.8 rebounds per contest — a number that would have ranked near the top of UCLA’s roster. His presence adds versatility and toughness, especially on defense.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) goes to the basket against UCLA guard Brandon Williams (5) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other names to watch include Brandon Williams, Joe Philion, and Javonte Floyd. However, given how loaded UCLA’s frontcourt has become, it is unlikely they will see extended minutes early on.

That said, each has the potential to emerge as a key rotational piece — and possibly provide UCLA with an edge it simply didn’t have last season.