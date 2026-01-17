Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Ohio State

With momentum on the Bruins side following back-to-back wins after a rocky five-game stretch they now set their sights on Ohio State.

UCLA’s season hasn’t unfolded as expected. After opening the year ranked No. 12 in the nation, the Bruins have since fallen out of the polls and sit at 12–5 overall. Still, signs of progress are beginning to emerge, as UCLA appears to have finally found a winning formula.

Numbers You Need to Know

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins this season average 78.4 points per game, ranking them 148th in the nation. Not good at first glance, but it should be taken into account that this is the best offensive team in the Mick Cronin era. They are doing this while shooting 47.6% from the field, which puts them 64th nationally.

Defensively is where the Bruins have struggled the most this season, and has been the biggest driver in their five losses this season. On average, UCLA is giving up 68.5 points per game, ranking them 64th in the nation. This figure is the worst since Mick Cronin has taken over.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk on a pass from center Steven Jamerson II (24) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A lot of the defensive struggles can be attributed to their horrible rebounding this season, averaging just 32.5 per game, which ranks them at and abysmal 319th in the nation, with no hope of change. Turnovers have also been a issue for UCLA this season, giving teams 10.4 per game.

It is clear from this analyst that the Bruins have a a lot to work on. Entering this game as underdogs, UCLA's defense and decision making needs to tighten up if there is hope for a win here.

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus cheers during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Jan. 5, 2026. Ohio State lost 72-69. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side of the court, UCLA faces an Ohio State team coming off a loss to Washington. While the odds may be slightly skewed against the Bruins, the Buckeyes have still looked strong on paper throughout the season.

This season, the Buckeyes' offense has been great, averaging 83.1 points per game, ranking them 74th in the nation. Their offensive capabilities have been largely fueled by their 49.8% shooting this season, something that could easily ravage the Bruins' struggling defense.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The only thing entering this matchup that is going for the Bruins is Ohio State's rough defense. This season they are giving up 71.9 points per game, which ranks them 140th in the nation. What lacks in defense is made up in rebounding as the Buckeyes are averaging 36.6 per game ranking them 173rd in the nation.

Like UCLA, Ohio State has been careless with the ball, averaging 10.9 turnovers per game. If the Bruins want to slow down the Buckeyes’ offense, it starts with forcing mistakes and allowing Ohio State to beat itself.

Keys to the Game

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In order for the Bruins to avoid getting beat, they really need to hammer down on defense, along with a consistent flow of scoring. This matchup can really turn into a game of runs with how good both offenses have played this season. UCLA needs to avoid this at all costs.

Mentioned earlier, turnovers could be a real point of contention in this one. This really just means that the Bruins need to play smart basketball; this starts with Donovan Dent minimizing turnovers while facilitating at a high rate.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In a previous article, we mentioned why Trent Perry needs to maintain his consistent scoring pressure. If he can take over scoring, the Bruins have a real shot of upsetting Ohio State in a convincing fashion. He should have an opportunity here as the Buckeyes have struggled on defense.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With lineup uncertainties heading into this matchup, the Bruins must lean into their strengths with the pieces they have available. On paper, UCLA should be able to walk away with a win given the current odds, but ultimately, it will come down to execution and how well the Bruins impose their style of play.

