Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Ohio State
With momentum on the Bruins side following back-to-back wins after a rocky five-game stretch they now set their sights on Ohio State.
UCLA’s season hasn’t unfolded as expected. After opening the year ranked No. 12 in the nation, the Bruins have since fallen out of the polls and sit at 12–5 overall. Still, signs of progress are beginning to emerge, as UCLA appears to have finally found a winning formula.
Numbers You Need to Know
The Bruins this season average 78.4 points per game, ranking them 148th in the nation. Not good at first glance, but it should be taken into account that this is the best offensive team in the Mick Cronin era. They are doing this while shooting 47.6% from the field, which puts them 64th nationally.
Defensively is where the Bruins have struggled the most this season, and has been the biggest driver in their five losses this season. On average, UCLA is giving up 68.5 points per game, ranking them 64th in the nation. This figure is the worst since Mick Cronin has taken over.
A lot of the defensive struggles can be attributed to their horrible rebounding this season, averaging just 32.5 per game, which ranks them at and abysmal 319th in the nation, with no hope of change. Turnovers have also been a issue for UCLA this season, giving teams 10.4 per game.
It is clear from this analyst that the Bruins have a a lot to work on. Entering this game as underdogs, UCLA's defense and decision making needs to tighten up if there is hope for a win here.
On the other side of the court, UCLA faces an Ohio State team coming off a loss to Washington. While the odds may be slightly skewed against the Bruins, the Buckeyes have still looked strong on paper throughout the season.
This season, the Buckeyes' offense has been great, averaging 83.1 points per game, ranking them 74th in the nation. Their offensive capabilities have been largely fueled by their 49.8% shooting this season, something that could easily ravage the Bruins' struggling defense.
The only thing entering this matchup that is going for the Bruins is Ohio State's rough defense. This season they are giving up 71.9 points per game, which ranks them 140th in the nation. What lacks in defense is made up in rebounding as the Buckeyes are averaging 36.6 per game ranking them 173rd in the nation.
Like UCLA, Ohio State has been careless with the ball, averaging 10.9 turnovers per game. If the Bruins want to slow down the Buckeyes’ offense, it starts with forcing mistakes and allowing Ohio State to beat itself.
Keys to the Game
In order for the Bruins to avoid getting beat, they really need to hammer down on defense, along with a consistent flow of scoring. This matchup can really turn into a game of runs with how good both offenses have played this season. UCLA needs to avoid this at all costs.
Mentioned earlier, turnovers could be a real point of contention in this one. This really just means that the Bruins need to play smart basketball; this starts with Donovan Dent minimizing turnovers while facilitating at a high rate.
In a previous article, we mentioned why Trent Perry needs to maintain his consistent scoring pressure. If he can take over scoring, the Bruins have a real shot of upsetting Ohio State in a convincing fashion. He should have an opportunity here as the Buckeyes have struggled on defense.
With lineup uncertainties heading into this matchup, the Bruins must lean into their strengths with the pieces they have available. On paper, UCLA should be able to walk away with a win given the current odds, but ultimately, it will come down to execution and how well the Bruins impose their style of play.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.