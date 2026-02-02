Why Cori Close Doesn’t Think UCLA Is Ready for UConn

The Bruins would continue their generational run with a win against No. 8 Iowa.

No. 2 UCLA would prove its billing with a convincing 88-65 over No. 8 Iowa . This win not only proved what we already knew about this UCLA team, but it also proved why the Bruins should be the No. 1 team, as they have earned their 8th-ranked win of the season.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Since joining the Big Ten, UCLA has been faced with an immense level of talent. Which is why UCLA has had to play so mnay ranked teams this season. Cori Close reflects on her experience since joining the Big Ten, and how Iowa coach Jan Jensen has made her better.

"You know, I didn't know how it was going to evolve when we joined the Big Ten, and, you know, how I was going to be pushed as a coach, who I was going to really align with and respect how they run their program. And Jan has become one of those people that... I not only respect, I not only get better because I coach against her, but I look up to her because of the way in which she's led, you know, especially following, obviously, Caitlin Clark and all the other things, how she's blazed her own trail and how she's done it in such a classy way. And so I just really want to say that I'm really fortunate to be a colleague of Jan, and Iowa is really fortunate to have her as their head coach" Cori Close

Angela Dugalic Masterclass

UCLA, from top to bottom, is filled with talent, especially off the bench. With a team this deep it is hard to find the spotlight, but Angela Dugalic was able to accomplish that vs Iowa. She scored a team-high 22 points on 9-13 shooting, along with five steals. Here is what Close said about that performance.

Angela [Dugalic] earned every single thing that happened today. Her work ethic is just undeniable. And um, her— but the thing I'm so proud of is her consistency this year. You know, she would have some moments or days last year, she's been talented for a long time. But the consistency with doing the simplest things with elite consistency, that's what I've seen the growth in her. But I also think she benefits from how dominant Lauren [Betts] is. So we're able to pick on some different matchups. Cori Close

UCLA vs UCONN Rematch

A UCLA vs UCONN rematch is starting to become inevitable. Both teams stand on top of the rankings, and both are playing their best basketball. Cori Close was asked how close UCLA is to beating UCONN this season. Here is what she said:

"We're not yet. We're not. I think that, you know, one of the things that last year taught me as a leader is that you can never feel like you've arrived. Your standard and the team that starts reading what the outside world's saying about them or starts settling into a comfort zone—those are the ones that lose their momentum and lose their edge. And I think that the edge is a really good place because it's where your talent is really not the factor." Cori Close

