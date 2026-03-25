3 Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for UCLA

Following a heartbreaking end to the 2025-26 season, UCLA will now look to the transfer portal to fill several roster holes.

UCLA’s roster will likely look very different in the 2026-27 season. With many seniors graduating and the possibility of additional players entering the transfer portal, the Bruins could become very aggressive this offseason. If they are successful, UCLA could position itself for a deeper run next season.

Anton Bonke | Center

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Anton Bonke, a center from Charlotte, will likely be one of the hottest commodities in this year’s transfer portal. He stands 7-foot-2 and weighs 270 pounds, making him one of the biggest centers available. One thing UCLA clearly lacked this season was a true center presence.

Last season with the Charlotte 49ers, Bonke averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 57.6% from the field. The odds of UCLA landing him may be slim, but it is worth noting that he is from Arizona, which gives UCLA some regional proximity.

Jackson Shelstad | G

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) guards Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Donovan Dent graduating this season, the Bruins could also look to fill the guard position in a major way. As it stands now, Jackson Shelstad is one of the top players expected to enter this year’s transfer portal. While that status could change, Shelstad certainly has the talent to revitalize UCLA’s backcourt.

While Trent Perry is expected to be UCLA’s starting point guard next season, adding a player like Shelstad could still make sense. UCLA relied heavily on its guards this season, meaning the Bruins may want another high-level playmaker in the rotation.

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks starting guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the bench with an injury before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Last season, Shelstad’s year ended early following a tough injury in December. However, when he was on the floor, he averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. If Mick Cronin were able to land him, he could quickly develop into an important player for the Bruins.

DeSean Goode | F

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) looks for pass as IU Indianapolis Jaguars forward DeSean Goode (2) defends during the second half in the NCAA men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeSean Goode is another high-profile transfer in this year’s class. Last season with the Robert Morris Colonials, Goode averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 66.2% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range. Landing a player like this would be a major addition for the Bruins.

UCLA struggled on the boards last season, finishing with just 32.3 rebounds per game. Adding a player who averages 8.4 rebounds could significantly strengthen the team’s frontcourt.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With Tyler Bilodeau graduating, UCLA will also be without a major scoring forward. Goode could help fill that role, as he has proven to be a productive player throughout his college career. Landing him would be a major boost for the Bruins.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall, the transfer portal is full of talent. At the end of the day, it will come down to how aggressive UCLA chooses to be this offseason. Last season, the Bruins landed Donovan Dent, proving they can compete for high-profile additions.