3 Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for UCLA
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Following a heartbreaking end to the 2025-26 season, UCLA will now look to the transfer portal to fill several roster holes.
UCLA’s roster will likely look very different in the 2026-27 season. With many seniors graduating and the possibility of additional players entering the transfer portal, the Bruins could become very aggressive this offseason. If they are successful, UCLA could position itself for a deeper run next season.
Anton Bonke | Center
Anton Bonke, a center from Charlotte, will likely be one of the hottest commodities in this year’s transfer portal. He stands 7-foot-2 and weighs 270 pounds, making him one of the biggest centers available. One thing UCLA clearly lacked this season was a true center presence.
Last season with the Charlotte 49ers, Bonke averaged 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 57.6% from the field. The odds of UCLA landing him may be slim, but it is worth noting that he is from Arizona, which gives UCLA some regional proximity.
Jackson Shelstad | G
With Donovan Dent graduating this season, the Bruins could also look to fill the guard position in a major way. As it stands now, Jackson Shelstad is one of the top players expected to enter this year’s transfer portal. While that status could change, Shelstad certainly has the talent to revitalize UCLA’s backcourt.
While Trent Perry is expected to be UCLA’s starting point guard next season, adding a player like Shelstad could still make sense. UCLA relied heavily on its guards this season, meaning the Bruins may want another high-level playmaker in the rotation.
Last season, Shelstad’s year ended early following a tough injury in December. However, when he was on the floor, he averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. If Mick Cronin were able to land him, he could quickly develop into an important player for the Bruins.
DeSean Goode | F
DeSean Goode is another high-profile transfer in this year’s class. Last season with the Robert Morris Colonials, Goode averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 66.2% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range. Landing a player like this would be a major addition for the Bruins.
UCLA struggled on the boards last season, finishing with just 32.3 rebounds per game. Adding a player who averages 8.4 rebounds could significantly strengthen the team’s frontcourt.
With Tyler Bilodeau graduating, UCLA will also be without a major scoring forward. Goode could help fill that role, as he has proven to be a productive player throughout his college career. Landing him would be a major boost for the Bruins.
Overall, the transfer portal is full of talent. At the end of the day, it will come down to how aggressive UCLA chooses to be this offseason. Last season, the Bruins landed Donovan Dent, proving they can compete for high-profile additions.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.